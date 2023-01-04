ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bethlehem, PA

Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright

Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright, 77, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born July 15, 1945 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicolas Shaffer and Mary Ulicny Shaffer Lucas. She was a graduate of...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Kevin Eugene Hillary

Kevin Eugene Hillary, 61, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kevin was born on August 21, 1961, in Watseka, Illinois, to the late Marion L. and Carolyn (Grant) Hillary. He graduated from Sheldon High School in Sheldon, Illinois. After school he worked as truck driver for most of his...
LEEPER, PA
Donna Belle Avery

Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas. She was born on November 13, 1932 in Clarion; a daughter of the late John Byron and Eleanor H. Garner Kriebel. Donna graduated from Clarion Area High School.
CLARION, PA
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley

Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin, passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness. Born in Franklin on June 18, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Concetta Talone Harton. She was...
FRANKLIN, PA
Edward (Ed) James Bergin

Edward (Ed) James Bergin, son of the late Edward and Rose Bergin, passed away at the age of 80, at his home in Franklin, Pennsylvania, on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Rose Wattenford and his beloved wife, Sally Kilmer. Ed is...
FRANKLIN, PA
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton

Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health. Born on August 2, 1953, in Kane, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Frances Kosinski Thornton. He was a graduate of East...
MARIENVILLE, PA
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry

Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
OIL CITY, PA
Marion Loretta McFetridge

Marion Loretta McFetridge, 97, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy. Born in Bradford, PA., on Jan. 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Tobias & Loretta Nick Lutz. She was married to Samuel D. McFetridge and he preceded her in death. A...
OIL CITY, PA
Linda L. Hall

Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
FRANKLIN, PA
Ruth A Kapp

Ruth A Kapp, 88, of Venus, passed away surrounded by her family on January 5, 2023 after a period of declining health. Born on June 2nd at home in Venus she was the daughter of the late Donald C. and Minnie S Dehner Ehrhart and step-mother Dorothy Stover Ehrhart. Schooling:...
VENUS, PA
Midge Ilene Barlett

Midge Ilene Barlett, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run with her loving husband by her side. Midge was born in McKeesport on November 7, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Genevieve A. Stich Verner.
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA
John Joseph “Buckeye” Stepulla

John Joseph “Buckeye” Stepulla died on January 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 4, 1933, in Seminole to the late John W. and Virginia (Chiavacci) Stepulla. He was married to Mary Ann (Adams) Stepulla who preceded him in death on...
SEMINOLE, PA
Jeffrey Charles Gadley

Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
David B. Cook

David B. Cook, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 9, 1950, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Blair and Evelyn (Keeler) Cook. He worked for Glen-Gery Brick in Summerville until...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Venango County Photo of the Day

VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Robert C. “Bob” Adams

Robert C. “Bob” Adams, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, December 29, 2022. Robert was born September 22, 1955. He was the son of the late Donald A. Adams and Shirley Kifer Overheim. Raised in Clintonville and St. Petersburg, he was a graduate of A-C...
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA
Missing Shippenville Teen Found Safe

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found. According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located. No further details have been released. State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA

