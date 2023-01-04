Read full article on original website
Donna Belle Avery
Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas. She was born on November 13, 1932 in Clarion; a daughter of the late John Byron and Eleanor H. Garner Kriebel. Donna graduated from Clarion Area High School.
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright, 77, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born July 15, 1945 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicolas Shaffer and Mary Ulicny Shaffer Lucas. She was a graduate of...
Edward (Ed) James Bergin
Edward (Ed) James Bergin, son of the late Edward and Rose Bergin, passed away at the age of 80, at his home in Franklin, Pennsylvania, on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Rose Wattenford and his beloved wife, Sally Kilmer. Ed is...
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin, passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness. Born in Franklin on June 18, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Concetta Talone Harton. She was...
Marion Loretta McFetridge
Marion Loretta McFetridge, 97, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy. Born in Bradford, PA., on Jan. 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Tobias & Loretta Nick Lutz. She was married to Samuel D. McFetridge and he preceded her in death. A...
Coroner Christina Rugh: Tackling a Thankless Job With Grace
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Christina Rugh, serving as Venango County Coroner since 2014, has one of the most necessary jobs in our community, and the one that most people want nothing to do with. I sat down for an interview with Christina in the back of Iron Furnace Coffee...
Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best
Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best, 79, of West Freedom, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday evening (12-31-22) at UPMC- Pittsburgh following a brief illness. Born at Belltown (Piney Twp.), Clarion Co., Pa, on October 2, 1943, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Helen A. Johnston Best.
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health. Born on August 2, 1953, in Kane, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Frances Kosinski Thornton. He was a graduate of East...
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson
Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson, of New Bethlehem, passed away January 1, 2023 unexpectedly at Brookville Hospital. She was born June 24, 1951 in New Castle, Jamison Hospital. Dee was known to enjoy good company, a good laugh, and to be surrounded by those she loved the most. Her...
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
Fore Factory Indoor Golf Opens Its Doors in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Fore Factory, an indoor golf simulation experience at 849 East Main Street in Clarion is open for business. (Pictured above: Fore Factory Partners Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser stand in front of one of two new golf simulation bays.) For avid golfers in Western Pennsylvania,...
27 First News
Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 29, 2022 at approximately 12:06 p.m., PA State Police investigated a reported theft of services at Harmony Hardscape & Landscape, located on Route 422, Slippery Rock Township. The victim related that on September 12, 2022, a check, which had been supplied by their customer, in the amount of $3,865.78 had been denied by Wesbanco as having insufficient funds. The victim related that a single payment was made on 11/11/22, but that the victim has been unsuccessful in establishing contact with the customer since the date. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police New Castle, referencing PA 2022-1654754.
Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
butlerradio.com
Illinois Man Charged With Exposing Himself In Grove City Parking Lot
A man from Illinois is in police custody after he was caught exposing himself in a Grove City parking lot and led police on a high speed chase. The incident stems back to April of last year, when 27-year-old Jason McAllister was allegedly exposing himself in the Wal-Mart parking lot on West Main Street. Police soon arrived on scene and that’s when McAllister took off in his Tesla.
Venango County Photo of the Day
