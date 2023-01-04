Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
EXCLUSIVE: Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members
HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person (Delano Burkes) who was found dead last month has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
Brother of man found dead in ship channel shoots mother, kills her fiancé in W. Houston, police say
HOUSTON — The brother of a man who was found dead in the Houston Ship Channel in November is accused of shooting his mother and her fiancé in west Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's...
iheart.com
Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police
A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
Man shot, killed near Greenspoint Mall
A man was shot and killed Friday just steps away from Greenspoint Mall. It's unknown what led to the shooting, but a suspect has been detained, police said. The man was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to Houston police. We have a...
Man fatally shot near METRO stop outside Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, police say
According to HPD, the man was transported in critical condition but later died at the hospital. A possible suspect has been reportedly detained.
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
2 murder-suicides reported within less than 24 hours in Harris County both had children nearby
"There is trauma that is involved in that, and we hope for the betterment of his future that he's able to get the help and support needed," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after a 15-year-old discovered two dead bodies.
Legal expert explains why police want to question customer who shot robber at taqueria in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A robbery suspect is dead after a customer he was trying to rob shot him multiple times, according to police. The Houston Police Department is currently looking for that customer. He’s not charged, but they want to ask him questions. Questions that a lot of people have been asking on social media.
theleadernews.com
Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects
While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
fox26houston.com
3-year-old on life support after drunk driver crashes into car in Harris County
HOUSTON - A young child is fighting for their life after a major car crash caused by a drunk driver in Harris County. On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash. When they arrived, two adults and a 3-year-old were found injured in their car and the other driver had run away from the scene.
HPD: Robber shot, killed by customer at taqueria in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A customer at Ranchito Taqueria shot and killed a man who robbed the restaurant in southwest Houston late Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant on S. Gessner near Bellaire Boulevard. Houston police said the armed...
Police officer, another person injured in northwest Houston crash
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer and the passenger of a Lexus were injured in a crash in northwest Houston Thursday. Police said the wreck happened around 10 a.m. in the area of West Little York Road near Hempstead. District Attorney Sean Teare said in a news conference that...
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
fox26houston.com
Houston stabbing: Woman killed by 19-year-old suspect in SE Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder. SUGGESTED: Bumble kidnapping: Man accused of starving, beating woman in Harris Co. According to authorities, patrol officers responded...
Former Pasadena police officer indicted for 2021 shooting of unarmed man
PASADENA, Texas — An ex-Pasadena cop is charged with aggravated assault after shooting an unarmed man three times in 2021. Rigoberto Saldivar stopped Randy Aviles on Red Bluff Road near Spencer Highway after he ran a red light on January 12, 2021. Aviles, now 37, survived and filed a civil rights lawsuit against Saldivar and the City of Pasadena last October.
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Houston in connection with fatal shooting of comedian 'Boogie B'
Authorities arrested a man in Houston on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in downtown New Orleans last month. Jabril Cowart, 20, was taken into custody by officers with the New Orleans Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals' office, the NOPD said Thursday evening.
fox26houston.com
Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
cw39.com
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
KHOU
Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 6