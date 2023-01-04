ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 6

Related
fox26houston.com

EXCLUSIVE: Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members

HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person (Delano Burkes) who was found dead last month has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police

A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed near Greenspoint Mall

A man was shot and killed Friday just steps away from Greenspoint Mall. It's unknown what led to the shooting, but a suspect has been detained, police said. The man was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to Houston police. We have a...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects

While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3-year-old on life support after drunk driver crashes into car in Harris County

HOUSTON - A young child is fighting for their life after a major car crash caused by a drunk driver in Harris County. On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash. When they arrived, two adults and a 3-year-old were found injured in their car and the other driver had run away from the scene.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Robber shot, killed by customer at taqueria in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A customer at Ranchito Taqueria shot and killed a man who robbed the restaurant in southwest Houston late Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant on S. Gessner near Bellaire Boulevard. Houston police said the armed...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston stabbing: Woman killed by 19-year-old suspect in SE Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder. SUGGESTED: Bumble kidnapping: Man accused of starving, beating woman in Harris Co. According to authorities, patrol officers responded...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Former Pasadena police officer indicted for 2021 shooting of unarmed man

PASADENA, Texas — An ex-Pasadena cop is charged with aggravated assault after shooting an unarmed man three times in 2021. Rigoberto Saldivar stopped Randy Aviles on Red Bluff Road near Spencer Highway after he ran a red light on January 12, 2021. Aviles, now 37, survived and filed a civil rights lawsuit against Saldivar and the City of Pasadena last October.
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy