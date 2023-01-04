ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers' Joel Embiid Receives Monthly NBA Honor

By Declan Harris
 3 days ago

For his tireless efforts throughout the previous month, the NBA has named Joel Embiid the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

On Tuesday, the NBA named Joel Embiid as the Eastern Conference player of the month for his efforts throughout December 2022.

Last month saw the Sixers' big put up monstrous performances for his team night in and night out, averaging 35 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game, ending the month off with a triple-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Throughout the 13 games which Embiid played last month, there were only three games where he scored less than 30 points, with his monthly high being his 53-point outing against the Charlotte Hornets .

As a result of these performances, the Sixers rounded out December with a record of 9-4, helping them climb the Eastern Conference standings to the fifth seed, sitting one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers .

This honor may not come as a complete surprise given that Embiid was named the Eastern Conference player of the week in early December when he was averaging a 41-point, 10-rebound double-double night in and night out.

This is Embiid's fifth time receiving the honor, with January 2022 being the last time he received it.

On Monday, the Process showed that he still has more than enough left in the tank after December as the Sixers' center scored 42 points on 62 percent shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans in a 120-111 Philadelphia win.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH .

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers , follow @All76ersFN on Twitter!

