Preston, OK

Preston Middle School in virtual learning due to water damage

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PRESTON, Okla. — A Preston school is in virtual learning after severe water damage to the school.

Preston Public Schools, in Okmulgee County, issued a notice to parents on social media that said the middle school, which houses fifth though eighth grade students, will be in virtual learning through Friday because of the damage.

Photos of the damage show damaged floors, furniture stacked and supplies in boxes.

The district said all other grades will be in person. Assignments for middle school students can be picked up in the library on Wednesday from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Tulsa, OK
