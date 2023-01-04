DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers Wednesday, but his future with the organization remains unclear. Vrana was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he had been slated to remain through the end of the week on a conditioning stint, when he counted against Detroit’s 23-man roster. He no longer is on the roster and will remain in the AHL unless the Red Wings recall him. They could also trade him, which surely would require retaining salary.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO