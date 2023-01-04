Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
MLive.com
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs predictions + BetMGM bonus code MLIVEGOAL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Sportsbook is bringing you the best NHL betting action thanks to its new promotion. New players can wager $10 and be credited...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana clears waivers but future remains unclear
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers Wednesday, but his future with the organization remains unclear. Vrana was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he had been slated to remain through the end of the week on a conditioning stint, when he counted against Detroit’s 23-man roster. He no longer is on the roster and will remain in the AHL unless the Red Wings recall him. They could also trade him, which surely would require retaining salary.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic finds rhythm, builds confidence with Griffins start
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic needed a game to shake off the rust, to regain his timing and rhythm, to build confidence. He did on Wednesday, making 26 saves for the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 3-1 victory over Cleveland in the first game of his conditioning stint.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Red-hot Wolves knock off No. 10-ranked team in the state
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 4, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. HOCKEY: BAY CITY WOLVES 6, CHELSEA 4.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ frustration mounts after losing another ‘winnable’ game
DETROIT – The frustration was clear from the Detroit Red Wings following Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Ben Chiarot and Andrew Copp looked exasperated and coach Derek Lalonde expressed it. “This will be as frustrating, these two losses, because it’s execution in an execution area, and...
MLive.com
Too much catch-up hockey catches up to Red Wings
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have looked up at the scoreboard the past five games and seen deficits of 5-0, 2-0, 5-0, 4-0 and 1-0. They came back to win three of those games. They have liked their five-on-five play much of the time and out-chanced the opposition some of those nights.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin selected to All-Star Game for third time
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named to the NHL All-Star Weekend roster for the third time. Larkin, 26, in his eighth season, leads the Red Wings in goals (13), assists (20) and points (33),. The NHL on Thursday announced 32 players on the four divisional rosters for...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball tickets: How to buy them for Saturday’s game
It’s time for Michigan and Michigan State to renew their basketball rivalry, and both teams will be carrying some positive momentum heading into Saturday’s game in East Lansing. The Spartans are on a five-game win streak after beating Nebraska on Tuesday. The Wolverines improved to 3-0 in the...
MLive.com
Caesars promo code MLIVEFULL: $1,250 bonus offer for January 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. January 2023 features nearly every major sport going on, and Caesars Sportsbook is here to help capitalize on all of the games. New...
MLive.com
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets prediction + Caesars Ohio promo code MLIVE1BET
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a great place to bet on tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets matchup, use this link to sign up...
Comments / 0