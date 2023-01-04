ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana clears waivers but future remains unclear

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers Wednesday, but his future with the organization remains unclear. Vrana was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he had been slated to remain through the end of the week on a conditioning stint, when he counted against Detroit’s 23-man roster. He no longer is on the roster and will remain in the AHL unless the Red Wings recall him. They could also trade him, which surely would require retaining salary.
Red Wings’ frustration mounts after losing another ‘winnable’ game

DETROIT – The frustration was clear from the Detroit Red Wings following Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Ben Chiarot and Andrew Copp looked exasperated and coach Derek Lalonde expressed it. “This will be as frustrating, these two losses, because it’s execution in an execution area, and...
Too much catch-up hockey catches up to Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have looked up at the scoreboard the past five games and seen deficits of 5-0, 2-0, 5-0, 4-0 and 1-0. They came back to win three of those games. They have liked their five-on-five play much of the time and out-chanced the opposition some of those nights.
Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin selected to All-Star Game for third time

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named to the NHL All-Star Weekend roster for the third time. Larkin, 26, in his eighth season, leads the Red Wings in goals (13), assists (20) and points (33),. The NHL on Thursday announced 32 players on the four divisional rosters for...
