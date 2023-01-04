Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
koamnewsnow.com
Man arrested and charged in Armed Robbery of Wheaton Fastrip
WHEATON, Mo. - Chief Clint Danforth of the Wheaton Police Dept tells KOAM's Shannon Becker they have arrested and now charged a man for the Armed Robbery of Fastrip in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 5, 2023. "We received more than 50 tips," he tells KOAM's Shannon Becker....
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
kggfradio.com
Missing Bville Teen Could be in Kansas
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. On Monday, the parents of 14-year-old Gideon Stevenson Fridenburg reported him missing just after 9:00pm. Fridenburg's parents say he was last seen in his bedroom at their residence in the 1500 Block of SW Colorado around 7:00pm Monday night. He was wearing a gray long sleeve button-up shirt. Fridenburg is a white male, about 5'5” and weighs around 120 pounds. He is known to hang out around 16th and Penn Street.
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
koamnewsnow.com
Mail truck overturns, rear-ended in crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - About 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, reports of a mail truck involved in a crash just north of Carl Junction along County Road 270 alerted Jasper County Emergency 911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to his second homicide in 30 years – how long will his sentence be this time?
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in connection to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran. Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and felon in possession of a firearm.
fourstateshomepage.com
Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler
JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
kggfradio.com
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
KAKE TV
Kansas woman sentenced to prison, ordered to pay over $500,000 for mistreating elderly person
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman from Fort Scott has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $500,000 in restitution for the mistreatment of an elder person. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder person and ordered to serve 32 months in prison and to pay $510,492.86 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.
koamnewsnow.com
Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett
LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
koamnewsnow.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Courtesy Wheaton Police Chief Clint Danforth.
Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
kggfradio.com
Independence PD Cites Woman Twice For Indecent Exposure
Law Enforcement officers with the Independence Police Department responded to 1100 West Laurel Street for a report of a naked female. The alleged incident took place at about midnight on December 28th. About 5 minutes after the first report officers received a 2nd report of lewd behavior in the 1300 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. A third report came in for a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. 19th Street and after an investigation 27-year-old Angie Reyes was cited for indecent exposure. Reyes was also cited for indecent exposure at the 1100 W. Laurel St. incident as well as cited for criminal trespass resulting from a report in the 100 block of W. Locust St.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg Police: Broadway partially closed due to accident Thursday morning
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - Broadway Street in Pittsburg is partially closed Thursday morning due to an accident involving power lines. Pittsburg Police posted to its Facebook page that Broadway is closed from Ford to Carlton. A photo posted by the department shows a semi-truck under power lines at Cleveland and...
koamnewsnow.com
9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Contributing to Child’s Misconduct Arrest
PITTSBURG, KANSAS – On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department took a report of a misappropriated vehicle from a Yvonne Timko, regarding her son, 18-year-old Rylie M. Timko, of Pittsburg, taking her vehicle without permission. The vehicle was reportedly taken from Mrs. Timko’s residence on E. Carlton St., in Pittsburg.
Missouri woman dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash
GREENE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer M. Hood, 30, Carl Junction, was northbound on U.S. 65 one mile north of Springfield. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
kggfradio.com
Fort Scott Woman Sentenced for Elder Abuse
A Fort Scott woman has been sentenced to prison in an elder abuse case. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder and ordered to serve 32 months in a Department of Corrections facility and has to pay more than $500,000 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.
Comments / 0