Related
TrustedReviews
First Impressions: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Review
The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED has a wonderful 3D screen, which could be extremely useful for game developers and other creative professionals. However, this is definitely a laptop with niche appeal given the high cost that comes with 3D tech. Key Features. 3D screen:Can display 3D images without...
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is the future of laptops
OPINION: Among the many reveals at CES 2023, it’s the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i that has easily swayed several members of the Trusted Reviews team by completely rewriting the rulebook for what’s possible from a laptop. For the longest time (really since foldable tech has taken off in...
Samsung S95B vs Samsung S95C: What’s the difference?
At CES 2023, Samsung announced its forthcoming QD-OLED TVs in the more affordable S90C and the premium S95C. How do these second-gen QD-OLEDs compare with the S95B?. The S95B was Samsung’s first attempt at a QD-OLED TV, a hybrid screen that featured Quantum Dot colour technology mixed with an OLED screen to produce higher peak brightness than traditional OLED panels for better contrast, wider range of colours and even better viewing angles.
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Vive XR Elite vs Meta Quest 2: How do these VR headsets compare?
The Vive XR Elite Headset is available to pre-order, boasting over 100 new experiences for gamers when it launches. Fans have been waiting on tenterhooks for the release of the HTC Vive XR Elite VR headset, which is now available for pre-order with shipping starting in February. The Vive XR...
LG OLED 2023 vs LG OLED 2022: What’s new?
LG announced their latest range of TVs at CES 2023 for the upcoming year, a line-up that includes the Z3, G3 and C3 OLED Evo series TVs. They’ll come stocked with hardware and software improvements powered by the new a9 AI Processor Gen6 and All New Home webOS update.
Fast Charge: Can Samsung’s sliding screen tech turn the page on foldables?
OPINION: Could sliding screens be a bigger hit than foldables? Samsung’s showcase at CES certainly has us wondering. Every year at CES, we hope to see the next big thing in tech to be announced and demonstrated, months or even years before it becomes a reality for consumers, and that may just have happened with Samsung’s innovative sliding screen devices.
First Impressions: Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Review
The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is an extraordinary gaming soundbar, which can create 3D sound without the need of a surround-sound speaker setup. It delivers a cinema-grade audio experience, while available at a surprisingly reasonable price. Key Features. 3D audio:Can deliver 3D audio without the need of a surround sound...
First Impressions: Lenovo Smart Paper Review
If you’re after a complete smart notebook, the Smart Paper might very well be worth a look when it arrives later this year. AndroidThe software here is a very customised version of Android. Pen and folio includedNo need to buy the accessories separately as they come in the box.
This phone has a screen that feels just like paper – and I love it
TCL came to CES 2023 with a whole load of new tech, from budget Android phones to high-end television sets. But what really caught my eye was the expanded range of Nxtpaper devices the company was showing off. Nxtpaper is TCL’s clever screen tech that covers the usual LCD with...
Amazon’s unbelievable MacBook Air deal is now back in stock
Apple’s MacBook Air got a new lease of life with the arrival of the M1 processor in 2020. You can save big on this Apple Silicon MacBook Air right now. If you’re seeking an Apple Silicon MacBook Air then Amazon is selling the MacBook Air M1 (2020) for just £877.99 right now. That’s a 12% saving on the £999 asking price.
First Impressions: PlayStation VR 2 Review
The PlayStation VR 2 is a substantial upgrade on its predecessor, with a high-resolution OLED display, more ergonomic controllers and numerous advanced features such as eye tracking. Key Features. High-resolution OLED display:With an OLED display and 2000 x 2040 per eye resolution, the PSVR 2 offers increidble picture quality. New...
