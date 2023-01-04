Read full article on original website
Discover the Snowiest Place in New York
Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!
These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Some in New York Shocked There’s No ‘Poop Fairy’ in Empire State
New signs seen in New York State confirm "There Is No Poop Fairy." If you own a dog, a poop fairy would be pretty cool! My least favorite part about being a dog owner is having to pick up my dog's smelly, sometimes slimy, poop. Adding even more insult, is sometimes my dog kicks dirt toward me as I'm picking up after her!
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
“Most Haunted Road In New York”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
New York is a state with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From abandoned stretches of highway to winding country roads, these haunted locations are sure to give you the chills. Here are the five most haunted roads in New York:
Walmart Makes Major Change Across New York State, Impacts All
Walmart has confirmed a major change that will impact all shoppers at every store across New York State. Many are not happy. In 2019, the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that banned the use of single-use plastic bags in stores across the Empire State. Paper bags appear...
Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers
Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
5 New Fast-Food Chains Likely To Make Their Upstate Debut in 2023
Jumping straight from COVID lockdowns and restrictions to high costs and staffing shortages has meant a brutal three years for restaurants. Chains and local eateries both struggled to adapt to a takeout and delivery only world. Now with restrictions lifted and a better economic outlook for 2023, several big chains are prepping huge expansions that could likely create a few more options for Upstate NY diners.
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
Environmental Conservation Police On Patrol
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly...
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
Celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day at These Upstate New York Delis
January 14th is National Hot Pastrami Day. So you have had just a few days to "get into training" for the big day. When you think of a hot pastrami sandwich, does your mind go to those mouthwatering images of the sandwich as served in the great Jewish delicatessens of New York City? Those towering, delicious-looking sandwiches on the best rye bread you've ever tasted? Yes, mine does too!
New York Hunter Busted For Illegally Killing Deer
A hunter in New York was busted for illegally killing a deer after he made a post on Facebook. Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation were alerted about a possible violation after some photos were shared on Facebook. According to the department's press release, Environmental Conservation officers from Palmateer...
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
Polar Plunge and Snow Next Week For New York State
There are signs of more cold and snow ahead for New York State. More snowfall could be on the way.
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?
Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Central New York- Take 46 Days Off From Work In 2023 Only Using 18
Are you looking to take off more time from work in 2023? The only problem, you don't have that much vacation time? Here's a life hack every Central New York worker needs to know. Recently, a lifehack showing how to get 46 days off from work only using 18 days...
