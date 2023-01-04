A mail carrier spots a large outside fire that had spread to a home in Paxton and calls for help. At 2:34 PM on Thursday, January 5th, a United States Postal Service worker was delivering mail on North Suttles Road in Paxton when they noticed heavy smoke in the area. The postal worker immediately called 911 and stated there was an outside fire that had spread to a nearby single-story house and a vehicle that was parked in the yard. Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and a small blaze starting to burn the back right corner of the home. Deputies also reported the fire spreading into nearby wooded area and threatening to jump the street where a mobile home was located.

PAXTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO