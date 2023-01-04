Read full article on original website
Lynn Haven using innovative approach to fix storm drains
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not unusual for Lynn Haven to experience extensive flooding, even after moderate rain. The current storm water drainage system is mostly a network of dirt ditches next to roadways. But, weeds and vegetation frequently cause clogging. “So a lot of this ditch here would clog up and it would […]
mypanhandle.com
Wonderful weather through the weekend, little changes next week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Hope you like sunshine, because we have lots of it in the forecast through the weekend. Temperatures will be cool but trending upwards through early next week. Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy breaks down all the details in this morning’s forecast update.
WJHG-TV
Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes. Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are. “Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,”...
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into Hathaway Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. 45-year-old Kenneth Everett is originally from Bay County but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
WJHG-TV
Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
waltonso.org
POSTAL WORKER SPOTS BRUSH FIRE THAT SPREAD TO A NEARBY HOME; FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO EXTINGUISH THE FLAMES
A mail carrier spots a large outside fire that had spread to a home in Paxton and calls for help. At 2:34 PM on Thursday, January 5th, a United States Postal Service worker was delivering mail on North Suttles Road in Paxton when they noticed heavy smoke in the area. The postal worker immediately called 911 and stated there was an outside fire that had spread to a nearby single-story house and a vehicle that was parked in the yard. Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and a small blaze starting to burn the back right corner of the home. Deputies also reported the fire spreading into nearby wooded area and threatening to jump the street where a mobile home was located.
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-10 in Leon County
A crash has occurred on I-10 in Leon County Tuesday afternoon, causing left lanes to be blocked.
Construction starts this month for $171M Brooks Bridge replacement on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Transportation said preliminary construction for the Brooks Bridge replacement connecting Fort Walton Beach to Okaloosa Island will start this month. “This work includes relocating utilities on and around Brooks Street, U.S. 98, and the south side of Publix at the Shoppes at Paradise Point shopping center. […]
WJHG-TV
Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City. Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car. The driver...
UPDATE: Panama City shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: The suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue has been apprehended, per the Panama City Police Department. Original Story PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is actively looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue. The suspect, Charles Edd Caulk, was […]
WJHG-TV
Officials investigate single car wreck that leaves driver with serious injuries
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was seriously injured in a single-car accident late Tuesday evening when her vehicle hit a steel beam at a business. Officials with the Panama City Police Department say just before midnight they responded to an accident in the 300 block of Jenks Avenue.
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
WJHG-TV
Knowing when to save, throw out your plants after a freeze
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are my plants dead or alive? It’s a question many local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze. One Bay County horticulture agent said it’s not always black and white. “If it’s a shrub or a tree, and the foliage looks...
WJHG-TV
Accident in Panama City involving three cars
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reported an accident involving three cars in Panama City early Thursday morning. At the intersection of St. Andrews Blvd and Airport Road, troopers say a Ford SUV and a Bay County Patrol truck were sitting at a red light when a blue Kia crashed into the truck from behind. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
One killed in Jackson County wreck
JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
WJHG-TV
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they got a call just before 3 a.m. about gunshots going off on Tiger Trail in Chipley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
WJHG-TV
Poodle shot in leg is recovering after surgery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A dog that got shot at a dog park in broad daylight is recovering after undergoing surgery. A poodle named Hank was at Al Helms Dog Park last Thursday when he got shot in the leg by another dog owner. Hank was rushed to the...
niceville.com
F-15EX proves full air-to-air capability over Eglin’s Gulf water range
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Two F-15EX Eagle II aircraft launched missiles from their new weapon stations, known as Stations 1 and 9, over the Gulf of Mexico here on Nov. 29, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. The 96th Test Wing’s pilots fired an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range...
