Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work

PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Heavy police presence seen in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Multiple police vehicles, as well as at least one hovering helicopter, have been seen in parts of Downtown Phoenix. According to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street. We are working to get more information on what happened. Please check back for more...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale police sergeant hurt in downtown Phoenix shooting; suspect on the loose

PHOENIX - A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix. According to Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther, the incident began at around 7:00 p.m. when members of the Scottsdale Police's Special Assignments Unit were serving a search warrant at an apartment complex near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after reportedly driving wrong way on Loop 202 & I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Loop 202 and Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves says troopers responded around 2:26 a.m. to a call about a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. ADOT footage shows a light-color vehicle heading the wrong way. The driver, a 77-year-old man, whose name has not been released, then went onto I-10 west, driving east, Graves says. A trooper was able to stop the man around 35th Avenue with a PIT maneuver.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after shooting outside Gilbert restaurant in August, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man outside a Gilbert restaurant in late August. Court documents say 27-year-old Warren Ishmael Bethel shot Michael Murphy multiple times in the parking lot of the Sandbar Mexican Grill on Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The shooting happened Aug. 28 around 2:23 a.m.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ

