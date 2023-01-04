Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox10phoenix.com
Electrical fire breaks out at north Phoenix hotel for 2nd time in less than a week
PHOENIX - For the second time in less than a week, firefighters battled an electrical fire that broke out at a north Phoenix hotel. Phoenix Fire says a man was reportedly shocked while doing electrical work on Jan. 6 at the Sheraton Phoenix Crescent hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue.
KTAR.com
Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work
PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
AZFamily
2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
fox10phoenix.com
Heavy police presence seen in Downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Multiple police vehicles, as well as at least one hovering helicopter, have been seen in parts of Downtown Phoenix. According to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street. We are working to get more information on what happened. Please check back for more...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale police sergeant hurt in downtown Phoenix shooting; suspect on the loose
PHOENIX - A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix. According to Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther, the incident began at around 7:00 p.m. when members of the Scottsdale Police's Special Assignments Unit were serving a search warrant at an apartment complex near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt.
AZFamily
Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police chief holds news conference after Downtown Phoenix shooting
The shooting in Downtown Phoenix happened as members of a Scottsdale Police Department unit were serving a search warrant at an apartment in the area. The officer shot was identified as a sergeant, and was taken to the hospital.
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
AZFamily
Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022...
AZFamily
Phoenix couple run over by suspected drunk driver while changing tire along I-17
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Amanda Araiza and Robert Elibe are supposed to be planning their wedding. Instead, they’re at a north Phoenix hospital scheduling Robert’s next surgery and medical procedure. “I thought I had lost him,” said Araiza. “My heart dropped so hard, I thought I lost him.”
AZFamily
Man arrested after reportedly driving wrong way on Loop 202 & I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Loop 202 and Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves says troopers responded around 2:26 a.m. to a call about a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. ADOT footage shows a light-color vehicle heading the wrong way. The driver, a 77-year-old man, whose name has not been released, then went onto I-10 west, driving east, Graves says. A trooper was able to stop the man around 35th Avenue with a PIT maneuver.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting outside Gilbert restaurant in August, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man outside a Gilbert restaurant in late August. Court documents say 27-year-old Warren Ishmael Bethel shot Michael Murphy multiple times in the parking lot of the Sandbar Mexican Grill on Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The shooting happened Aug. 28 around 2:23 a.m.
AZFamily
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
Over Easy to Take Up Residence in Peoria’s Shops at Lake Pleasant Development
The new shopping center, which is due to open this fall, also includes an In-N-Out, Raising Cane’s, and Handel’s Ice Cream.
AZFamily
Chandler man accused of driving 107 mph in 45 zone before crash that killed man, grandson
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of going over 100 miles per hour in a 45 zone before crashing into another car with a family inside, killing a grandfather and his 4-year-old grandson and injuring two others last month in Chandler. Police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday afternoon.
Statue of first Make-A-Wish child stolen in Phoenix late Tuesday night
Police are searching for a statue of Arizona's first Make-A-Wish child after it was reported stolen from the organization's headquarters earlier this week.
12news.com
City of Phoenix continues deep cleaning process at 'The Zone'
Crews with the City of Phoenix are starting the second round of deep cleaning at "The Zone" homeless camp in Phoenix. Trisha Hendricks has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Model shopping container homes to go on display in Downtown Phoenix
The homes will be on display from February to May, and after the display run is over, they will be transformed into transitional housing for the homeless. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
