125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey

A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
Tinton Falls resident named retail relationship manager at Kearny Bank’s Little Silver branch

Tinton Falls resident Patricia Zilly has been appointed assistant vice president and retail relationship manager for Kearny Bank’s Little Silver location. Guiding a local team of banking professionals, Zilly manages sales, development and branch operations, while providing financial products to clients and establishing new business relationships. With more than...
PHOTOS: Shaun Golden Sworn In As Monmouth County Sheriff For Fifth, Three-Year Term

Shaun Golden was honored to be sworn in as the Monmouth County Sheriff for a fifth, three-year term, by Honorable Joseph W. Oxley, Monmouth County Superior Court, on Jan. 5, during the Board of Monmouth County Commissioners Organization Meeting at Biotechnology High School. Sheriff Golden proudly leads 675 officers and employees dedicated to serving the public safety needs in Monmouth County through the Law Enforcement, Communications, Corrections, Civil Process and Special Operations Divisions as well as the administration of the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management, the Monmouth County Police and Fire Academies.
Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant

A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property

TOMS RIVER, NJ – After denying the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former property owned by Ciba-Geigy, now BASF, Toms River Mayor Mo Hill acknowledged the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former federal superfund site. Hill had previously claimed Shore News Network reports of a plan to develop the former superfund site, were false. In a 2019 Asbury Park Press article, former Toms River Mayor Thomas Kelaher claimed a report to develop at the site was an ‘outright lie’ and rumor. Hill served on the township The post Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property appeared first on Shore News Network.
Middlesex County Office of Passport Services earns 100% rating three years in a row

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Office of Passport Services was officially recognized by the United States Department of State for fully meeting annual inspection requirements for managing passport applications and renewals for three consecutive years. The Office of Passport Services received a 100% rating with zero penalties or deductions on...
Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick calls for eminent domain of Ciba-Geigy site to stop development

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township Councilman Daniel Rodrick today announced he would like to pursue eminent domain proceedings against BASF to acquire and preserve land at the former toxic superfund property that has been identified for future development. The councilman said the cost to purchase the 250 acre site could be less than the township just paid for a recent seven-acre land preservation purchase and far below the purchase price of the former beachfront Joey Harrison’s Surf Club purchase. Under a plan brokered by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and BASF, the company at this point, would cede The post Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick calls for eminent domain of Ciba-Geigy site to stop development appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jackson Sun Datebook, Jan. 5

• The Ocean County Library will host Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, “Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs,” at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Toms River branch, 101 Washington St., Toms River. In “Bully Market,” Higgins combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. Register for the free program at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
