Jim Cramer Predicts These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Will Perform Well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. CNBC's Jim...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
Jim Cramer Says These 5 Nasdaq Losers Could Rebound in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a comeback this year. To come up with his picks, he parsed through last year’s worst-performing stocks listed in the Nasdaq 100. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a...
2022 Was the Worst-Ever Year for U.S. Bonds. How to Position Your Portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
Mega Millions Jackpot Is $940 Million: Here's What to Do If You Come Into a Large Sum of Money
Whether it's an inheritance, sale of a property, bonus or even a tax refund, there are many ways to end up with a windfall apart from winning the lottery. In every case, there are certain steps you can take to make the most of it. The odds of winning the...
