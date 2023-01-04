Read full article on original website
paula turpen
3d ago
These numbers are not accurate. In 2021 there were 271 homicides and I can't get an accurate count on 2022, but I know there were between 250 and 260. just because a new record wasn't set there's no room to crow! This Governor and Mayor have done nothing but throw more tax dollars at the problem and create a breeding nest for more violence from the homeless, drugs, gangs and welfare.
2023 Indianapolis Homicide Map
In 2022, Indianapolis recorded 226 homicides making it one of the deadliest years in the city's history. Here's a look at the 2023 homicide data for Marion County.
Special Prosecutor to determine charges in deadly Castleton Mall shooting
The Marion County Prosecutor has recused himself from the case involving the deadly shooting of a teenager outside Castleton Square Mall.
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
WIBC.com
Three Young Lives Lost – 2023 Indy Homicide Cases
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has racked up three homicides during the first week of the new year. All three of the victims have been teenagers. As of Thursday, Indianapolis Metro Police have investigated three homicide cases. The first came Monday night. James Martin, 15, was shot and killed. Police clarified that shooting may have been accidental and that the person of interest in the case cooperated with detectives. It’s up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for December homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man for a fatal December shooting on the city’s northeast side. Emmanuel Newman, 38, was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 28 murder of 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday. Early on the...
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: Charges ‘not warranted’ in death of 3-year-old hit by vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No charges will be filed in connection to the July death of a 3-year-old boy killed in what police initially called a hit-and-run at a shopping center on the city’s northeast side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Just after 7:30 p.m. July...
Child shot on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
Shelbyville man sentenced to 43 years for attempting to hire hitmen to kill ex
A Shelbyville man will spend more than 43 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of murder for hire.
IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
WISH-TV
Feds: Felon from Indianapolis carrying gun sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after...
Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street, between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets, around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
wrtv.com
Indy DPW employee carjacked, robbed while in city vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Department of Public Works employee was carjacked while driving a city vehicle Thursday, according to a police report from IMPD. Officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Puryear Street. The police report says the vehicle was recovered and a handbag was also stolen.
WISH-TV
Shelbyville man sentenced to over 40 years for ‘beyond despicable’ crimes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has sentenced 28-year-old Robert Elliot to over 43 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple crimes, including two counts of murder for hire and distributing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say Elliot tried three times to hire a hitman to injure...
Retired prosecutor says 'female Charles Manson' deserves freedom
Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Larry Sells gave Sarah Jo Pender the nickname “female Charles Manson” when he persuaded jurors she was guilty of two murders. Sells now believes he was wrong.
Simon Malls ignores questions about security after 3 shootings in less than 6 months
INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting at the Castleton Square Mall on Tuesday is just the latest incident of violence to happen at a central Indiana shopping center. At the end of December, police in Greenwood said a group of individuals got into a shootout in the parking lot of the Greenwood Park Mall. Nobody was […]
Marion Co. prosecutor: ‘It’s never been easier’ for teens to access guns thanks to social media
2023 has gotten off to a homicidal start for Indianapolis teenagers as the first two killings of the new year claimed juvenile victims.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
IMPD again seeks help finding missing person
41-year-old Georgette Collins is described as 5’7" tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Fox 59
Simon malls ignore security questions
Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security. Simon malls ignore security questions. Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months...
Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
