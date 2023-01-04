ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Becker Auto Group Is Selling a 1974 Ford Bronco With Long-Term Ownership

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XnhdR_0k351OJ900

This is such a well kept classic SUV…

It’s no secret to anyone that American car people love their trucks. Some of the coolest feats accomplished by humans have been made possible through the use of a good utility vehicle. Climbing mountains, navigating canyons, and blasting through the mud are all things you might expect to behind the wheel of a lifted 4 x 4. One incredible example of this is the Ford Bronco, Ones like this in particular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LSV2_0k351OJ900

Built in 1974, this Ford Bronco Ranger has seen a lot of action and it’s day. Despite the likely many adventures, it only reads about 57,000 miles on the odometer. That’s a pretty great number considering the vehicle's age and might prove to be a great benefit to the truck’s next driver. This relatively untouched mechanical icon shows its great maintenance history on the exterior which seems to be pretty much rust free and void of all those concerning imperfections you might find in other old cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqZlQ_0k351OJ900

On the inside of the cab you’ll notice a distinct lack of wear and tear which is, again, a big issue for vintage automobiles. However, the Ford Bronco was built tough and over the years this particular example has survived extremely well thanks to great maintenance. Finally, the main attraction of this automotive piece of art is the 302 in.³ V8 engine which, as proven by the brand's flagship pony car, is a fantastic platform for making tons of power and sounding great. So, if you’re a classic truck guy looking for a rare collectible that will last forever as long as you take care of it and look good doing sir then consider this Ford Bronco Ranger edition for your automotive collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3mlj_0k351OJ900

To learn more about this vehicle and consignment options for your classic please call Stephen Becker directly at +1 (770) 900-5532.

Comments / 3

Related
Motorious

Early Pontiac GTO Judge 'Pattern Car' Selling At Maple Brothers Auction

Muscle cars, the great American racers. When you picture a muscle car, there are probably a lot of different models that come to mind. Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds, Chevelle, there’s so many to choose from. However, very few can claim the status of the first to try their hands at the idea of a muscle car. The GTO is one that may hold claim to that title and over the years it became one of the most iconic cars of the 1960s and ‘70s. One great example is the 1969 Pontiac GTO, also known as the Judge.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Motorious

PCarmarket is Selling a Classic Mercedes 280SE 3.5 Coupe

Check out this utterly regal example of Mercedes-Benz luxury coupe, and its condition is mighty impressive. Mercedes-Benz is an iconic brand in western culture because of its luxury, performance, and style, which appeals heavily to automotive enthusiasts. The 1970s were an exciting time for the German automaker as cars across the world were getting better and better in terms of performance and engineering. While the power outputs may not have been incredible, nor does the build quality stand up to modern standards, these cars were still the legends of their time. That makes automobiles from this time relics of a generation whose ideas and knowledge eventually led to the insane performance cars we all know and love today. This car is the perfect example of that incredible reputation as it combines the best of '70s performance with style and luxury to match.
Motorious

McLaren Sells Classic Car Collection For New Hybrid Supercar

In 2022, McLaren was having a lot of trouble as they lost about 203,000,000 pounds in the first nine months. Building super cars obviously isn’t a cheap endeavor and most of their cars are incredibly high priced even for some of the world's top 1% of people. However, they revised the strategies and now have come up with a plan to find their new hybrid supercar the Artura. An innovation that will prove to be happy for some and questionable for others.
Motorious

Maple Brothers Is Selling A Beautiful 1960 Corvette

Even new models have to respect this car’s engineering. 1960, the beginning of an era for GM and all of the nation's muscle and sports car builders of that time. You had such vehicles as the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger/Charger. However there is one car that stood out atop the rest as a true icon of American speed. That, of course, was the first generation Corvette.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Motorious

A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection

These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Motorious

Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction

Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy