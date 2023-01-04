Read full article on original website
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Is Atomic Heart Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Even with the packed release schedule of 2023, "Atomic Heart" is a game that stands out from the pack. There's a good reason for this, too, because the game is an entirely new IP and draws comparisons to the beloved "Bioshock" series. Still, even if you're somehow unaware that this...
Every Nintendo 64 Star Wars Game Ranked Worst To Best
When Nintendo launched the N64 in 1996, it created a cultural phenomenon. The console introduced Nintendo fans to 3D gameplay, won critical acclaim (along with numerous awards), and gave gamers some of the most beloved titles in the history of the hobby. Even today, those who grew up in the '90s still remember gaming sessions on the N64 with reverent nostalgia.
Link Was Originally Going To Use A Theramin In The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker
When most people think about "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker," one of the first images that always comes to mind is Link orchestrating with a magic conductor's baton in order to create music. He uses it to sail his ship, but he also does it to induce a number of other magical effects. It's one of the most important mechanics that players will need to use as they travel across the islands in order to rescue Link's sister Aryll from the sinister sorcerer Ganon. In many ways, the use of this baton is the defining feature of the game, but most players probably don't know that it was originally supposed to be a completely different instrument.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Won't Connect: Here's How To Fix It
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles available, even though its hardware isn't the most advanced. Part of that appeal can be attributed to Nintendo's excellent set of IP, like "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda," but the Switch's portability also makes it easy to pick up and take on the go, no matter where gamers want to play. There's one problem that no one has been able to solve, however – at least not permanently.
Netflix's Assassin's Creed Finally Gets An Update After 2 Years
Adaptations of video games can vary significantly in quality within the TV and film industry, and the same is true at Netflix. While the streaming giant has plans to turn more famous video games into TV shows, like "Resident Evil" and the successful "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," there are also some projects that have been sitting on the sidelines — including an adaptation of "Assassins Creed."
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
DidYouKnowGaming Called Nintendo's Copyright Bluff
DidYouKnowGaming is one of the biggest gaming documentary YouTube channels. With over 2.3 million subscribers, the channel discusses everything from lost games, gaming history, and deep dives into gaming related topics. Last year, Nintendo took down one of the channel's videos about "The Legend of Zelda," upsetting fans everywhere. At the time, the minds behind Did You Know Gaming were intent on challenging the copyright strike, which paid off.
Shigeru Miyamoto's Favorite Enemy In The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
Even 25 years later, "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" remains in the conversation about the most important games in the series. While the secret-filled world of "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" may have laid the groundwork for how each entry in the franchise would be designed after it, it was "Ocarina of Time" that not only brought the series into the third dimension, but also had an indelible mark on the medium as a whole.
The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker Was Originally A Much More Difficult Game
While "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" is looked at today as one of the best games in the franchise, there was a time before its release when many gamers scoffed at the game. With its cartoonish visuals and uncharacteristically cute character designs, the game was not what fans were expecting after the more grown up-direction that the series had taken with "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and its sequel.
What Was The Last Official Nintendo Game Boy Game To Hit Shelves?
Back in 1989, Nintendo released the enormously successful Game Boy. The now iconic little handheld would go on to sell more than 118 million units and mark the beginning of Nintendo's command of portable console gaming. Nintendo's plucky little handheld had a lengthy nine year run before the arrival of...
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
The Giant Turtle In Zelda: Majora's Mask Was Based On The World's Oldest Twins
With more than thirty games in its long-running history, it's no surprise that "The Legend of Zelda" series boasts a number of secrets and stories behind the production of each entry. From the intricate "Zelda" timeline to the origins of Tingle, there's seemingly no end to the interesting tidbits that go into the creation of this venerable franchise's titles.
Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's Guardian Stalkers Were Actually Inspired By Octoroks
Anyone who's played "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" knows the frenzied feelings of panic and fear when encountering a Guardian Stalker somewhere across the plains of Hyrule. Once these hulking robotic behemoths have their eye set on the player, they'll pursue them relentlessly, firing highly-damaging laser beams that can set everything in their path ablaze. If that wasn't terrifying enough, they have one of the most anxiety-inducing piano riffs across gaming as the intro to their theme music.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
The Sega Dreamcast Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Dreamcast may have completely failed, becoming the final chapter in Sega's storied fall from grace in the video game console market, but that doesn't mean the "Sonic the Hedgehog" developer's last flagship system didn't manage to produce a couple of bangers within its game library before the bitter end. From "Sonic Adventure" to "Jet Set Radio," the Dreamcast was home to influential titles that many nostalgic gamers reflect on fondly even today.
The Rarest Pickaxe In Fortnite
True to its name, a pickaxe is a weapon worth choosing in "Fortnite." Choosing a rare pickaxe to flaunt sends a clear message to other gamers on the battlefield, as it indicates a certain elite level of expertise in the game. Of course, players are given a default pickaxe to start both "Fortnite" Battle Royale and Save the World mode, but the real appeal is the ability to go beyond the basic and score a stellar pickaxe skin. Technically a weapon, the pickaxe is primarily used for harvesting, but the right skin can make even mundane supplies collecting feel fierce.
Why Konami Believes 2023 Is Going To Be Its Return
Konami has had a long and complicated history in the video game industry. Once a popular developer, known for major hits like the "Silent Hill," "Contra," and "Castlevania" franchises, it has suffered considerable setbacks in recent years. Still, things might be changing soon. The fall of the "Silent Hill" series,...
How The Game Boy's Green Screen Helped Make The Console A Success
The Game Boy had many choices for its screen, including touchscreen, but it settled on its unsettling bright green one. What seemed like a strange design choice for its time might actually be the reason why Nintendo is still here today, though, even if its last game was "Pokémon Yellow." The Game Boy was criticized for its lack of a colored display like that seen in Atari Lynx and Sega Game Gear. However, the iconic screen was actually the result of a conservative plan to utilize lateral thinking — a.k.a. keep costs low while still creating a reliable device that consumers would want.
