BBC
Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye
Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
BBC
David Gold: West Ham joint-chairman was 'desperate' for club to do well, says David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes described David Gold as "a good man and a sensible man", who will be missed around the London Stadium. Gold's death after a short illness at the age of 86 was confirmed by the Hammers in the hours leading up to their 2-2 draw at Leeds United.
Soccer-West Ham joint-chairman Gold dies at age 86
Jan 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold died at the age of 86 on Wednesday following a short illness, the Premier League club said. A life-long West Ham fan, Gold played for the club's boys team and youth side. He became joint-chairman in 2010.
BBC
Kevin Long: Birmingham City sign Burnley defender on short-term deal
Birmingham City have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in defender Kevin Long on a short-term deal from another Championship side, leaders Burnley. Long, 32, who had six months left on his deal at Turf Moor, has opted to join Blues for the rest of...
BBC
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Toffees in 'bad place' but show fight for Frank Lampard - Coady
Everton defender Conor Coady says they are in "a bad place" but that they showed they are fighting for manager Frank Lampard despite defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup. Lampard and Everton went into the game under severe pressure after a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on Tuesday left them in the Premier League drop zone.
BBC
Peterborough: Burnley keeper Will Norris signs as Newcastle defender Kell Watts extends loan
Peterborough United have signed keeper Will Norris on loan from Championship leaders Burnley, as well as extending Newcastle United defender Kell Watts' loan until the end of the season. Former Cambridge United keeper Norris, 29, has made just three appearances since being signed by Sean Dyche for Burnley in August...
BBC
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
Sunderland youngster set for loan move to League One leaders Plymouth
Tony Mowbray confirmed some players will be allowed to leave on loan, and midfielder looks set to be the first.
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Soccer-Too early for trophy talk, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said his team are in a "good position" but it was still too early for them to be thinking about silverware, ahead of an FA Cup tie against Everton.
‘I am a big boy’: Lampard demands Everton show courage in survival fight
Frank Lampard says the stark reality of Everton’s situation is that he and the team are in a fight for survival and must show “big balls” to drag themselves out of the mire. The Everton manager heads to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday under...
BBC
'The world is Bellingham's oyster and he will choose where he goes'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards says it may be wishful thinking from Real Madrid if they think they can sign Jude Bellingham ahead of Premier League sides. The Spanish champions are reportedly increasingly optimistic of their chances of beating Liverpool to Bellingham's signature. Edwards said: "We will wait and see on...
BBC
Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
SB Nation
On this day (5 Jan 2008): Significant changes ahead as Keane left feeling ‘ashamed’ by Wigan defeat
Sunderland’s defence was becoming increasingly problematic as the 2007-08 season progressed; the team had begun the new year in a perilous Premier League position, after enduring a number of comprehensive defeats. In truth, the defence was very poor, and Keane was feeling the heat. Defeats against Chelsea (5-0), Luton...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
SB Nation
An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters
As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
BBC
Welsh Feathers appoint Emily Handyside as new head coach
Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August. Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The...
BBC
'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
