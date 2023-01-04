ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye

Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
Reuters

Soccer-West Ham joint-chairman Gold dies at age 86

Jan 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold died at the age of 86 on Wednesday following a short illness, the Premier League club said. A life-long West Ham fan, Gold played for the club's boys team and youth side. He became joint-chairman in 2010.
BBC

Kevin Long: Birmingham City sign Burnley defender on short-term deal

Birmingham City have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in defender Kevin Long on a short-term deal from another Championship side, leaders Burnley. Long, 32, who had six months left on his deal at Turf Moor, has opted to join Blues for the rest of...
BBC

Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan

Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
BBC

'The world is Bellingham's oyster and he will choose where he goes'

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards says it may be wishful thinking from Real Madrid if they think they can sign Jude Bellingham ahead of Premier League sides. The Spanish champions are reportedly increasingly optimistic of their chances of beating Liverpool to Bellingham's signature. Edwards said: "We will wait and see on...
BBC

Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again

Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
SB Nation

An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters

As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!

Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
BBC

Welsh Feathers appoint Emily Handyside as new head coach

Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August. Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The...
BBC

'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...

