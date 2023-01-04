Read full article on original website
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?
To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos
A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
Leaked Southwest Airlines Memo Asks HQ Employees to Help Get Flights on Track
An internal message requested Southwest Airlines headquarters employees to voluntarily work in scheduling rather than their normal jobs.
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
NBC Los Angeles
Family Drives 21 Hours From Texas to LAX in Search for Stranded Southwest Airlines Luggage
There's a story behind every bag among the sea of luggage lining the wall at the Southwest Airlines terminal baggage claim at Los Angeles International Airport. Take the bright red bag that belongs to Suzann Kelley's family from Texas. She arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday after a 21-hour drive with her son and husband after their Southwest flight from Dallas was canceled earlier this week.
travelnoire.com
Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'
More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
2 teachers missed their $4,000 honeymoon cruise after their flight was cancelled and they were met with 'radio silence' from Southwest
The Wisconsin teachers were among thousands of people whose Southwest flights were canceled, prompting some to miss their cruise ship departures.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
What the Hell Is Going on Over at Southwest Airlines?
As you may already be aware, Southwest has, at the time of writing, already canceled more than 2,500 flights on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cancellations since Monday to well north of 5,400. Further, according to Flight Aware, 62% of Wednesday’s schedule has already been axed and View From the Wing‘s Gary Leff says they may not operate more than a third of their flights through end of the year. But there’s still a lot to unpack here, so in the event this is news to you, here’s what you need to know.
Southwest continues to cancel flights
Federal investigators say they're looking into why the airline's operations went into an almost total collapse.
CNBC
Southwest Airlines' schedule stabilizes after holiday meltdown but costs are still piling up
Southwest executives have vowed to reimburse travelers for expenses tied to the mass cancellations. Bank of America estimates the debacle will cost Southwest between $600 million and $700 million. Southwest executives also said they would work to improve their internal technology. Southwest had canceled 304 flights since Friday, 2% of...
Passengers say Southwest flew their bags to Denver without them after canceling a Christmas Day flight, report says
Southwest suffered an operational meltdown over the holiday period, leading to thousands of flight cancellations.
Can airline darling Southwest recover from a holiday meltdown of its own making?
“Accident waiting to happen” is never a good phrase to hear in the context of aviation. But when Southwest Airlines bosses fly to Washington to be grilled by a Senate committee over the most severe aviation disruption since 9/11, they must be expecting to hear those words.The “bomb cyclone” that hit the US before Christmas brought viciously cold temperatures across much of the continental United States. Extreme weather devastated airline schedules at exactly the time when passengers were most emotionally and financially invested in their journeys.All the US carriers were affected. On most airlines, though, cancellations were limited to specific...
Southwest Airlines cancels 2,500 flights Wednesday as nationwide travel woes continue
The flight cancellations are continuing to pile up for Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, with more than 2,500 flights already scrubbed across the U.S.
Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
50% of all flights canceled around the world today were Southwest flights, as the airline collapsed under strain historic winter storm
Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline by far over the holiday weekend, creating chaos across the country.
Investopedia
Southwest Takes $825 Million Hit From Holiday Chaos
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) expects to post a net loss for the fourth quarter after a winter storm caused the carrier to cancel thousands of flights over the busy holiday travel season. Key Takeaways. Southwest Airlines expects flight cancellations from December to cost it as much as $825 million. Lost...
