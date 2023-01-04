ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Enough with the year-in-review app alerts: here are the online habits I really want to track in 2023 | Michael Sun

By Michael Sun
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Khrkh_0k350sNo00

Over the last few weeks a particularly pernicious form of alert has been clogging up our phones. It is the beast with many heads – all of which are designed to attack me specifically – morphing into different shapes and appearing in the least expected of places. It is the year in review: the content sent out by our favourite and least favourite apps to confirm how much we have depended on them in the past 12 months; how much we are tethered to them like sad puppies waiting for treats (notifications) from our masters.

Spotify is the progenitor of this degrading trend: its annual Wrapped began in 2016, when seeing all your data crunched by a corporation was “fun” instead of “a haunting reminder of surveillance capitalism”. With its aggressive kookiness and promises of personal branding, it became a hit among those of us who defined our entire lives by consumption – not the chic kind that befalls a waify Victorian heroine, but a consumption far more prosaic. Suddenly, listening to your depression playlist on repeat 50 times wasn’t just cause for concern, it was also a shareable, snackable badge of pride.

Related: Has Spotify really wrapped up the mystery of musical taste?

Unfortunately, Spotify became a gateway for a host of other apps to follow suit with their own annual wraps. I am here to say: enough! No more! To Grindr I declare: I do not need to know that 10,000 horny gay men have been listening to Sam Smith. To Strava : I definitely do not need to know that in all of last year I embarked on a sum total of two runs and both were abandoned halfway.

Beem It calls its version the “Beem Bundle”. Why is an app that I use only perfunctorily to send and receive money trying to psychoanalyse my financial habits? I do not know, but when I finally click on its notification in the final, bleary-eyed week of 2022, it jolts me awake with with an overly enthusiastic greeting: “Hey Beemer!” This is definitely a slur, I decide – and that’s before it tells me my “Beemsona” is a “Beemfluencer”, which are two words that make me want to die instantly.

But because it is a new year – a time of forgiveness and growth etc etc – I will expunge these year-end humiliations from my system and instead take this opportunity to consider the apps I do want to receive an annual report from in 2023.

MyGov

The only time I have ever felt anything akin to national identity is when people talk about the unbridled terror that accompanies an unexpected text message from MyGov; in these moments I feel truly unified with my fellow countrymen, one nation under panic. MyGov, in turn, should take ownership of its fearsome command: how many anxiety attacks will it induce within its users this year? As part of its year in review it could also (if you are an ATO agent please immediately stop reading this) shame me for filing my taxes five months late. I have mocked it up like so:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyOEB_0k350sNo00
MyGov take note: this is what your end-of-year wraps could look like. Illustration: Michael Sun

Depop

If you have a 19-year-old in your life, or indeed if you are a 19-year-old, you will know the power this clothing resell app wields over 25-year-olds whose glory days have long passed them and wish they were once again 19 (not speaking from personal experience or anything). The stats that Depop could collect in 12 months are certainly shameful – ie the number of times I have been scammed by someone hawking a $5 op-shop find for $70 – but at least this shame is productive. Maybe I will finally gain one crumb of self-respect and stop buying Y2K slogan tees from savvy teenagers. Unlikely to happen but regardless I am counting this as a win.

Google Maps

I am very geographically challenged, which means I spend more time on Google Maps than I do talking to my mother (sorry and I promise I’ll call). In 2023, it could catalogue all the time I have spent wandering the streets of Sydney like an urchin, head tilted up at 45 degrees to gaze forlornly at each passing street number and wonder why it does not match the one I have entered into the search bar. Luckily, this would also provide a watertight excuse the next time I am late to an event. “Sorry! I got lost!” I will plead to my friend while pointing at my Google Maps Wrapped, when in reality it is because I spent 50 minutes lying on my bed for no discernible reason.

Related: Millennial voters are bringing a seismic shift to Australian politics and it spells very bad news for the Coalition | Matt Grudnoff

New York Times crossword

About two years ago, I was part of a 20-large group chat where everyone dutifully played the NYT mini crossword daily: a free 5x5 grid that we would race to finish fastest. Because I am insane, I shelled out for a subscription to access the archives not for any sense of leisure or enjoyment, but purely to train in the way a runner might do laps, except much, much nerdier and with no physical exertion. I devoured 10, 20, 50 a day until (sorry to humblebrag) I could fill in the crossword within nine seconds, barely reading each clue as my fingers blurred across the screen. My training regimen, at last, was complete.

Unfortunately by this time most people had left the group chat or, worse, stopped replying. Every day I sent out reminders into the void: please play with me, today’s crossword is so fun, hello is anyone listening. But no one was listening. I was finally winning, but at what cost? There is a lesson here but I am choosing to ignore it. Instead I would like the NYT crossword app to send me a mathematical analysis of my mini crossword time in 2023 so I can reclaim some – any – of the sporting pride I once felt.

Screen time

Let us stop obfuscating: when all is said and done, the real reason why annual wraps are so terrible is because they remind us of the inanity of our own habits; they remind us that scrolling is not just part of our life, but our life itself. Therefore, we should simply go full hog and receive a year in review from the app with the plainest of truths: Screen Time, the iPhone function which exposes us at our ghastliest, as disgusting little cretins hunched over in bed, illuminated only by the glow of our devices for hours and hours. Go on, then. Tell us just how much time in a year we have spent using and complaining about all of our apps: how many days, weeks we could have been canoodling with our lovers or laughing with our friends or picking up our children one last time before they became teenagers and went to university and forged their own path in the world, leaving us alone and barren and reliant on our phones as a last means of salvation from the miserable detritus of our lives. Or maybe I’m being dramatic.

  • Michael Sun is Guardian Australia’s editorial assistant for features, culture and lifestyle. Twitter @mlchaelsun

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meet the people who took an evening class… and changed their life

‘When I missed home most, cooking helped’: Baneta Yelda, baker, Manchester. I studied biology in Iraq for my undergraduate degree and worked in a pathology lab. In my 20s, I fled the place where I was born and raised, when Islamic State were advancing. I arrived in the UK in 2014, only intending to stay for a week, but I became a refugee. Living in London I took a job working for the NHS. I loved being part of the health service, starting as a lab assistant before moving on to train doctors and nurses.
The Guardian

If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why

As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
The Guardian

‘Just be yourself,’ my colleague said. It was the first time in my life anyone told me I could do that

A cliche, overused in movies and young adult novels with Anglo protagonists, changed my life. In June 2016, on a humid night in Mumbai, India, I was at a skate park-themed bar with colleagues from an internship I’d just finished. Sitting on the edge of the skateboard rink, drink in hand, and very nervous, I confided in a colleague that I was at a crossroads; unsure if I should leave Mumbai and study journalism in Sydney or stay in Mumbai as my parents wanted me to. It was a privileged position to be in, I knew that. But I was still nervous.
The Guardian

Ronan Vibert obituary

The British character actor Ronan Vibert, who has died aged 58 after a brief illness, made his most impressive entrance in Saving Mr Banks, the 2013 live-action Disney film about PL (Pamela) Travers, author of the Mary Poppins books. In the opening scene, set in 1961, the writer – played...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

South Africa police investigate alleged plot to poison CEO with cyanide

Police are investigating an alleged plot to poison the chief executive of a South African power utility. Faced with political pressure, André de Ruyter resigned from his post at Eskom on 14 December after failing to solve a crisis in the company that has led to record levels of power cuts in Africa’s most industrialised economy.
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

‘Cruel and cold’: man faces backlash for dousing unhoused woman with water

San Francisco is once again reckoning with its treatment of unhoused people after a video of a business owner spraying a woman with water from a garden hose spread online. Collier Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery in downtown San Francisco, admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle that he blasted water on an unhoused woman sitting on the sidewalk in front of his business. The video, captured on Monday morning by the owner of a nearby bakery, shows Gwin spraying the woman, who was crying out in distress. In a calm voice, Gwin then tells her, “Just move,” before spraying her again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

UK considers supplying handful of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine

Britain is considering supplying a handful of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first time a western country has indicated it may supply its homemade heavy armour to Kyiv in the war against Russia. No final decision by Downing Street has been made, British sources added, but Ukraine is hoping...
The Guardian

Joanna Hicks obituary

Other lives: Co-founder of International Animal Rescue and the Primate Trust in Goa with expertise in caring for monkeys
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
The Guardian

Spare by Prince Harry review – a flawed attempt to reclaim the narrative

The monarchy relies on fiction. It is a constructed reality, in which grown-up people are asked to collude in the notion that a human is more than a human – that he or she contains something approaching the ineffable essence of Britishness. Once, this fiction rested on political and military power, supported by a direct line, it was supposed, to God. Nowadays it relies on the much frailer foundations of habit, the mysteries of Britain’s unwritten constitution, and spectacle: a kind of symbolism without the symbolised. Ceremonials such as the late queen’s funeral are not merely decorative; they are the institution’s means of securing its continuance. The monarchy is theatre, the monarchy is storytelling, the monarchy is illusion.
The Guardian

The Guardian

548K+
Followers
125K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy