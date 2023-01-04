ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Peoria native named to dean's list at Bob Jones University

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEtxd_0k350rV500

Kathryn Waycaster, a sophomore biochemistry and molecular biology major from Peoria, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2022 dean's list.

The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

The university has more than 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 74

In One Giant Classroom, Four Teachers Manage 135 Kids – and Love It

Mesa, Arizona — A teacher in training darted among students, tallying how many needed his help with a history unit on Islam. A veteran math teacher hovered near a cluster of desks, coaching some 50 freshmen on a geometry assignment. A science teacher checked students’ homework, while an English teacher spoke loudly into a microphone […]
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
MESA, AZ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Bashas’ getting new support center

Bashas’ corporate workers will be moving into some new digs this spring, owner The Raley’s Companies announced. Raley’s is currently investing in a new Arizona office space that will serve as Bashas’ new support center, and provide modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration to Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members, according to the company in a release.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire immediately! (01/08)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Arizona@Work's South Phoenix Hiring event, this Tuesday January 10th from 9am-Noon. Multiple employers are hiring during this job fair including Mastercorp, Fedex, Arizona Department of Health Services, Journey Out Homelessness, Albertsons, BCBS, Kelly Education, Erus Energy, Renaissance Hotel, Central Arizona Trucking, U.S. Vets Phoenix, Scion and more. It all happens at 4635 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona 85040. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gem and mineral show coming to Mesa

Some people know Evan A. Jones as a member of Xtra Ticket, a Grateful Dead tribute band that started in 1994. The Cave Creek resident takes on Bob Weir’s role, playing guitar and vocals. But Jones is well established as a serious gem and mineral collector and dealer and...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years

A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Elegant trio to show off their elegant vehicles

Three women, two Scottsdale residents and one from Paradise Valley, will join approximately 50 classic car owners Jan. 22 at the fifth Arizona Concours d’Elegance at the Scottsdale Civic Center. Concours d’Elegance – French for “competition of elegance” – is special to Scottsdale’s Laurie Florkiewicz and Kelly Whitton as...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Director of Arizona Department of Public Safety announces retirement

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Col. Heston Silbert, the director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, announced he is retiring at the end of the week. Silbert said in a statement that Friday, Jan. 6, will be his last day with DPS. A spokesperson with Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office said they didn’t intend to keep Silbert in his current position.
ARIZONA STATE
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy