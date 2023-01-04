Peoria native named to dean's list at Bob Jones University

Kathryn Waycaster, a sophomore biochemistry and molecular biology major from Peoria, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2022 dean's list.

The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

