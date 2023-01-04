ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayer, MN

Crusaders boys play in another close game

By by James Stitt
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 3 days ago

The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team played in yet another close game, battling Providence Academy in a 46-45 loss. The Dec. 20 matchup was the third game the Crusaders have played in this season that was decided by two points or less.

The Crusaders were outscored 28-21 in the first half before fighting back in the second to outscore the Lions 24-18.

Levi Hahn led the Crusaders with 15 points while Marcus Johnson also reached double digits with 10. Also scoring for Mayer Lutheran was Josiah Clark (7), Jack Grimsley (3), Michael Corey (3), Taylor Bates (2), Jordan Taylor (2), John Arvig (2) and Mason Neitzel (2).

The Crusaders are off until Jan. 10, when they return to action by taking on Tri City United.

