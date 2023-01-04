Read full article on original website
Man, 19, facing terror-related charges for alleged machete attack on NYPD officers: report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man from Maine is facing terror-related charges following his alleged machete attack on three NYPD officers on New Year’s Eve near Times Square. Trevor Bickford was indicted Friday, and is facing 18 counts including attempted murder, assault and aggravated assault on a...
Man attempts to pick up impounded car, winds up charged with murder in death of Annadale man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It turns out an effort to get an impounded vehicle released led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the October 2022 murder of a 36-year-old man. A law enforcement source told the Staten Island Advance/SiLive.com that they had located Masud Khan, 30, in New Jersey, and were working with authorities there to locate and arrest him.
NYPD probing report of robbery in St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a robbery in St. George on Thursday evening. The robbery was reported at around 4:50 p.m. at a shoe store at 35 Richmond Terrace, according to preliminary information from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. An...
NBC New York
NYC Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Bat Attack of 19-Year-Old Female Cousin: DA
A 21-year-old man was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes, for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin with a bat and then stabbing her in their Queens residence on Monday, according to the district attorney's office. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Edward Huerta was...
NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say
An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said. Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said. The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said. The suspects then hopped into...
Once a set-up man in puppy-for-sale shooting, S.I. man has graduated to gunman, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton man with a rap sheet was sentenced this week to prison, following allegations he was captured in surveillance footage firing a gun at two individuals. Joshua Klein, 26, of the 700 block of Castleton Avenue in West Brighton, pleaded guilty to second-degree...
Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said. NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there […]
NYPD makes arrest in murder of Staten Island man, 36, dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man stands accused in the death of Timothy Gibbs, who suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in Prince’s Bay by private means in October. Masud Khan lives at the same Annadale address, 1475 Arden Ave.,...
Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery. The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 27, accused of having gun, threatening woman with knife near same Staten Island intersection
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In November, a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing a handgun in the proximity of South Avenue and Brabant Street in Mariners Harbor. Three months prior to that, in the vicinity of that same intersection, he’s accused of threatening a woman with a knife.
Source: Man allegedly stabbed by livery driver in Staten Island road-rage incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a busy street in Bloomfield during the morning rush hour on Thursday, according to police. A road-rage incident sparked the assault that allegedly was perpetrated by a livery driver, according to a...
Man dies after being stabbed while trying to intervene, break up fight in the Bronx
As the 55-year-old man tried to break up the fight, he was also stabbed. He later died from his injuries.
Irate man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend in alleged Brooklyn hatchet and gun attack
An irate man attacked his ex-wife’s boyfriend with a hatchet and fatally shot him in a jealous rage in a Brooklyn parking lot, police said Friday. The 47-year-old ex-hubby, Dmytro Lapko, allegedly flew off the handle when he saw the woman with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Levan Galdava, in a parking lot on Ocean Avenue near Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay just after 9 p.m. Thursday, cops said. Locals told The Post they heard screaming coming from the parking lot at first before one women’s voice cried out to call 911. “I heard people screaming. I walked over to the window and saw two people arguing,...
Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide
NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
DOE head visits S.I. school connected to bus stop melee that led to cop’s suspension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Westerleigh school at the center of an ongoing controversy involving the suspension of an NYPD officer has been visited by Department of Education (DOE) higher-ups this week, according to a spokesperson. DOE Deputy Press Secretary Jenna Lyle said that Chancellor David Banks, along with...
Woman found dead with stab wound in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an East Harlem apartment on Thursday, police said. Lisa Epton, 45, was found by her daughter, lying face down in a kitchen inside a building on East 102nd Street around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. She had been stabbed in […]
Albany man pleads guilty to stabbing bus passenger in Newburgh
Under the plea agreement, it's expected that Maleek Phillips will serve 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.
Woman assaulted, robbed of wallet, cellphone at Midtown art studio
A man is wanted for assaulting and robbing a 57-year-old woman of her wallet, keys and cell phone at a Manhattan art studio Tuesday, police said.
Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops
The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday. Karen Barnes — 60-year-old grandmother — was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said. She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault. Authorities also...
Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
