Manhattan, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Man attempts to pick up impounded car, winds up charged with murder in death of Annadale man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It turns out an effort to get an impounded vehicle released led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the October 2022 murder of a 36-year-old man. A law enforcement source told the Staten Island Advance/SiLive.com that they had located Masud Khan, 30, in New Jersey, and were working with authorities there to locate and arrest him.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say

An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said.  Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said.  The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said.  The suspects then hopped into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said. NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery.    The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Irate man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend in alleged Brooklyn hatchet and gun attack

An irate man attacked his ex-wife’s boyfriend with a hatchet and fatally shot him in a jealous rage in a Brooklyn parking lot, police said Friday. The 47-year-old ex-hubby, Dmytro Lapko, allegedly flew off the handle when he saw the woman with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Levan Galdava, in a parking lot on Ocean Avenue near Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay just after 9 p.m. Thursday, cops said. Locals told The Post they heard screaming coming from the parking lot at first before one women’s voice cried out to call 911. “I heard people screaming. I walked over to the window and saw two people arguing,...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman found dead with stab wound in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an East Harlem apartment on Thursday, police said. Lisa Epton, 45, was found by her daughter, lying face down in a kitchen inside a building on East 102nd Street around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. She had been stabbed in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops

The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday.  Karen Barnes —  60-year-old grandmother —  was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said.  She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault.  Authorities also...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
