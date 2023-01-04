ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson, KY

Knights fall to top AAC team Union Bulldogs 108-70

By St. Andrews University
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLoso_0k350lRx00

GRAYSON, Ky. — The Knights traveled to Grayson, Ky. Tuesday afternoon to face the current #1 ranked team of the Appalachian Athletic Conference in the Union Bulldogs. The Knights found moments throughout the match where they were able to get hot and knock down some shots, however, the Bulldogs’ hot start was a mountain that the Knights would ultimately not be able climb, as they would fall by a final score of 108-70.

The Knights were able to open up the scoring first, as 17 seconds in, hometown hero Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) was able to knock down the opening shot. Markelo Sullivan was able to respond quickly and score the opening basket for the Bulldogs in order to tie the game early at 2-2.

McRae was able to knock down another 3-pointer, however, the hot shooting for the Bulldogs began, as they were able to knock down a couple of back-to-back threes in order to grow their lead to 14-5.

After the Bulldogs were able to add a couple of supplemental buckets, Knights players Ryan Carter (Charlotte, NC), Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC), and Xzavier McFadden (Durham, NC) were able to respond with a flurry of buckets to pull the score to 22-11 with Union holding the advantage.

Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) was able to knock down a basket, however, it constantly felt like for every basket the Knights were able to score, the Bulldogs were able to respond with two or three for themselves. With the Knights down 26-15, the Bulldogs were able to journey on a 15-0 run to build a 41-15 lead before McFadden was able to stop the damage with a three-ball himself.

Caleb Montgomery (Raleigh, NC) was able to hit a highlight dunk and score six points in the final four minutes, as the Knights would go into the half facing a 54-28 deficit and looking for better offensive opportunities to catch the pace of the hot shooting Bulldogs.

Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) was able to knock down an opening 3-pointer to help establish the tone early on for the Knights. Allan Taylor (Lillington, NC) and Malone followed it up with a pair of smooth jumpers to cut the lead down to 54-35.

After a couple of defensive stops, it looked like the Knights were finally making progress into cutting the Bulldogs lead, as Malone hit a 3-pointer to make it 56-40. From that moment, the Bulldogs were able to go off on another 15-0 run in order to grow their already big lead to 71-40, before Malone was able to knock down another jumper to stop the damage.

As the contest progressed, the teams began to trade baskets back-and-forth, as the Knights weren’t able to chip into the lead that the Bulldogs were able to build, mostly through a big first half.

In the final five minutes of the game, the Knights were able to go on a 17-10 run, thanks to some hot shooting from McFadden, who was able to score eight points down the stretch.

The Knights will be back in action on Jan. 7 when they travel to Knoxville, Tenn. to face Johnson University of the AAC Conference. The contest is slated to begin at 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Man stabbed in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Huntington on Thursday. Huntington Police say they responded to the 900 block of West 3rd St. at around 1:50 p.m. They say a woman told them her son stabbed another man in the home. Police say that the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Ohio River Road reopens after semi overturns

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio River Road has reopened following an accident involving a semi, dispatchers say. CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio River Road was blocked in both directions on Friday after a semi overturned, spilling gravel on the roadway, according to 911 dispatchers. The call came in...
LESAGE, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky, drug bust

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested in Kentucky on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, deputies searched a home on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a month-long investigation. Deputies say they found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman

IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
lanereport.com

Neogen opens Mt. Sterling location with nearly $10 million investment

MT. STERLING, Ky. — Neogen Corp., an animal and food safety product manufacturer, opened its new facility in Montgomery County, a $9.8 million investment creating 79 full-time jobs and furthering the Governor’s initiative to grow Kentucky’s agritech sector. Neogen has operated in Kentucky since located in Lexington...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Ohio crash involving backhoe

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Two arrested after theft at Glockner’s

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his Office was contacted on Saturday, December 30, 2022 at approximately 11:30 p.m., stating that two subjects were on Glockner’s lot taking tires. Thoroughman stated that deputies responded to this location and found a male and a female loading up the tires....
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy