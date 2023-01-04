Knights fall to top AAC team Union Bulldogs 108-70

GRAYSON, Ky. — The Knights traveled to Grayson, Ky. Tuesday afternoon to face the current #1 ranked team of the Appalachian Athletic Conference in the Union Bulldogs. The Knights found moments throughout the match where they were able to get hot and knock down some shots, however, the Bulldogs’ hot start was a mountain that the Knights would ultimately not be able climb, as they would fall by a final score of 108-70.

The Knights were able to open up the scoring first, as 17 seconds in, hometown hero Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) was able to knock down the opening shot. Markelo Sullivan was able to respond quickly and score the opening basket for the Bulldogs in order to tie the game early at 2-2.

McRae was able to knock down another 3-pointer, however, the hot shooting for the Bulldogs began, as they were able to knock down a couple of back-to-back threes in order to grow their lead to 14-5.

After the Bulldogs were able to add a couple of supplemental buckets, Knights players Ryan Carter (Charlotte, NC), Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC), and Xzavier McFadden (Durham, NC) were able to respond with a flurry of buckets to pull the score to 22-11 with Union holding the advantage.

Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) was able to knock down a basket, however, it constantly felt like for every basket the Knights were able to score, the Bulldogs were able to respond with two or three for themselves. With the Knights down 26-15, the Bulldogs were able to journey on a 15-0 run to build a 41-15 lead before McFadden was able to stop the damage with a three-ball himself.

Caleb Montgomery (Raleigh, NC) was able to hit a highlight dunk and score six points in the final four minutes, as the Knights would go into the half facing a 54-28 deficit and looking for better offensive opportunities to catch the pace of the hot shooting Bulldogs.

Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) was able to knock down an opening 3-pointer to help establish the tone early on for the Knights. Allan Taylor (Lillington, NC) and Malone followed it up with a pair of smooth jumpers to cut the lead down to 54-35.

After a couple of defensive stops, it looked like the Knights were finally making progress into cutting the Bulldogs lead, as Malone hit a 3-pointer to make it 56-40. From that moment, the Bulldogs were able to go off on another 15-0 run in order to grow their already big lead to 71-40, before Malone was able to knock down another jumper to stop the damage.

As the contest progressed, the teams began to trade baskets back-and-forth, as the Knights weren’t able to chip into the lead that the Bulldogs were able to build, mostly through a big first half.

In the final five minutes of the game, the Knights were able to go on a 17-10 run, thanks to some hot shooting from McFadden, who was able to score eight points down the stretch.

The Knights will be back in action on Jan. 7 when they travel to Knoxville, Tenn. to face Johnson University of the AAC Conference. The contest is slated to begin at 2 p.m.