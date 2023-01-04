ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canes girls hockey finishes 2nd at Holiday Classic Tourney

By By Dan Peterson For the Record
 3 days ago

After defeating the Rock County Fury and Fond du Lac Warbirds in the first and second rounds of the Wisconsin Prep Girls Holiday Classic tournament last week, the Hayward Co-op girls hockey team fell 4-1 to the Bay Area Ice Bears in the championship game Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac.

The Canes had advanced to the title game following a dramatic double-overtime 4-3 win over the Warbirds on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Ice Bears won their opener against Black River Falls 4-1, followed up with an 4-1 win over Fox Cities then went on to defeat the Hurricanes by the identical score.

In the title game, the Ice Bears opened the scoring at 3:41 of the first period on a Faye Brunke goal with assists from Claire Gerarden and Rachael Beeck.

The Ice Bears padded their lead at 2:47 of the second period when Brynn Osbahr knocked in an Addison Gady rebound to make it 2-0. Then at 7:50 Julianne Bradford extended the lead to 3-0 at 7:50 when she swept in front of the net and slid a shot just past Canes’ goalie Makenna Hutchison.

Then with the period winding down, Riley Sprenger put Hayward on the board with a shot from the point on a power play. But the Canes were unable to score again, the Ice Bears added an empty netter in the waning minutes to cement the 4-1 win.

The Canes outshot the Ice Bears 26 to 16 but goalie Anna Byczek stopped 15 of 16 for the Ice Bears, while Hutchison stopped 23 of 26 for the Canes.

Double OT, Canes 4, Warbirds 3

The drama was high in the Canes’ second game, with the Warbirds striking first late in the opening period on a rebound goal by Maddy Gilson at 15:17. The Hurricanes answered at 4:33 in the second as Riley Sprenger found the back of the net to even the score. But the Warbirds responded at 15:49 when Allison Waara scored on a long lead pass for the 2-1 edge after two periods.

The Canes knotted it at 2-2 when Reese Sheehan stole the puck and scored, and Sprenger followed with her second goal on a feed from Reese Duncan to give the Canes a 3-2 lead. But Kendra Dogs banged home a rebound for the Warbirds to tie the game at 3-3 and neither team would score again in regulation or the first overtime.

In the second overtime, which is played three-on-three, Spies hit the post on a breakaway, and the Hurricanes notched the victory at 4:00 with Sprenger getting the game-winner and a hat trick for the game.

Greta Woelber had 39 saves on 42 shots in the win for the Hurricanes. Hailee Scheier had 27 saves on 31 shots for the Warbirds.

Canes 9, Fury 2

In their opening game Wednesday against the Rock County Fury, a co-op team encompassing players from Beloit, Janesville, Edgerton, Milton and Warren, the Hurricanes held a 43-14 edge in shots on goal en route to the 9-2 victory.

The Canes took charge in the first period on goals by Reese Sheehan, Abby Salo and another by Sheehan, then added three more in the second period, the first from Savannah Harris and a pair from Riley Sprenger.

The Fury got on the board in the third period on a misplayed goal that trickled past the Hurricane goal and was credited to Ava Kligora. The Canes responded with goals by Sprenger and Reese Duncan, before Emma Kligora scored the Fury’s final goal.

The Canes, now 8-4 overall, will resume action this Thursday at Coulee Region in West Salem, will host Northland Pines Tuesday, Jan. 10, then will travel to Somerset Thursday, Jan. 10, to face the Western Wisconsin Co-op team.

Hayward Co-op 0 1 0 1

Bay Area 1 2 1 4

First period: Bay Area, Faye Brunke, 3:41 (Hannah Von Haden)

Second period: Bay Area, Brynn Osbahr, 2:47 (Addison Gady, Claire Bradford); Bay Area, Julianne Bradford, 7:50; Hayward, Riley Sprenger, 16:34, power play (Savananah Harris)

Third period: Bay Area, Kristina Kruse, empty net, 16:07 (Emily Bill, Stacey Cloute)

Shots on goal: Hayward 6-6-4-16, Bay Area 8-14-5-27

Penalties: Hayward, 2 for 4 minutes; Bay Area, 3 for 6 minutes

Power plays: Hayward, 1 for 3; Bay Area, 0 for 2

Goalie saves: Hayward, Makenna Hutchison, 23; Bay Area, Anna Byczek, 15

Rock County 0 0 2 2

Hayward Co-op 4 3 2 9

1st period: Hayward, Reese Sheehan, 5:53, power play (Riley Sprenger, Abby Salo); Hayward, Mikayla Bigo, 6:42 (Brooke Brenan); Hayward, R. Sprenger, 7:36; Hayward, R. Sheehan, 14:12, unassisted

2nd period: Hayward, Savannah Harris, 4:28, short-handed; Hayward, R. Sprenger, 6:32 (R. Duncan, S. Harris); Hayward, R. Sprenger, 10:36 (R. Sheehan)

3rd period: Fury, Ava Kligora, 4:28 (Claudia Boehlke); Hayward, R. Sprenger, 6:35, unassisted; Hayward, R. Duncan, power play, 8:52 (Colby Sprenger, M. Bigo); Fury, Emma Kligora, 13:09, unassisted

Shots on goal: Hayward 20-13-10-43, Fury 3-7-4-14

Penalties: Hayward, 3 for 6 minutes; Fury, 4 for 8 minutes

Power plays: Hayward, 2 for 4; Fury, 0 for 3

Goalie saves: Hayward, Makenna Hutchison, 12; Fury, Jillian Traver, 34

Hayward Co-op 0 1 2 0 1 4

Warbirds 1 1 1 0 0 3

1st period: Warbirds, Maddy Gilson, 15:17 (Sydriha Retzlaff, Ella Spies)

2nd period: Hayward, Riley Sprenger, 4:33, unassisted; Warbirds, Allison Waara, 15:49 (Spies)

3rd period: Hayward, Reese Sheehan, 5:59, unassisted; Hayward, Riley Sprenger, 10:52 (Reese Duncan, Sheehan); Warbirds, Kendra Dogs, 13:25 (Spies)

1st OT: No scoring

2nd OT: Hayward, R. Sprenger, 4:00 (Sheehan, Brooke Brennan)

Shots on goal: Hayward 5-10-8-2-6-31; Warbirds 15-9-11-4-3-42

Power plays: Hayward, 0 for 3; Warbirds, 0 for 3

Goalie saves: Greta Woelber, Hayward, 39; Hailee Scheier 27

