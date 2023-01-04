3 Cane wrestlers reach podium at the Northern Badger Classic

Three Hurricane wrestlers finished in the top 12 of the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic, a tournament held in River Falls Dec. 29-30 featuring 45 teams from around the state.

Leading the way for the Hurricanes was sophomore 126-pounder Trenton Kirkland with a seventh-place finish. He went 4-2 during the two days, collecting two pins and two technical falls in his wins, while his losses were both regular decisions to two state-ranked opponents. He is now 18-3 on the season.

For the Hurricane girls wrestlers, Sam Chaon finished in second place, collecting two pins before falling in the finals. Riley Gould finished fifth, going 2-2 while scoring a major decision and a fall.

“Trenton proved he is right there with some of the best in the state,” said Coach Curt Gerber. “He looked very good in his wins. His bracket was loaded, featuring a three-time state champ, a state finalist and other place winners and qualifiers. Trenton is a competitor and he will keep getting better.”

The coach was pleased with the Hayward girls’ performances.

“Our two girls had a great experience competing at the Northern Badger,” he said. “It was the first year girls wrestling was featured. I am very proud of how far they have come since the first day of practice.

“Sam got to go wrestle in the finals under the lights and that will be a lifetime memory. Riley continues to improve and gain confidence with every match. I am excited to see what they can do going forward.”

The following wrestlers also competed over two days with several ‘Canes just missing out on placing.

106 pounds, Carter Roach (15-4); 113 pounds, Sawyer Rhea (7-5); 120 pounds, Dylan Miller (10-7); 132 pounds, Noah Christianson (10-7); 138 pounds, Lane Hinkfuss (9-9); 145 pounds, Jeremiah Kuehlman (4-8); 152 pounds, James Buckholtz (5-7); 160 pounds, Foster Chaon (5-8); 170 pounds, Anthony Aranda (6-10); 182 pounds, Landon Montney (6-9); 195 pounds, Deangelo Sardina (12-6); 220 pounds, Bradey Gottwald (8-6); and 285 pounds, Micah Butler (10-4).

“I thought we were in a really good position to carry a lot of wrestlers through the second day, but then we kind of fell apart a little in the blood round.

“There were many positives from the tournament looking back. We were in matches and were battling hard. With 45 teams in the tournament there were a lot of talented wrestlers to contend with. We are still a young team and this will be a good learning experience for them and it will make them tougher. These wrestlers still have a lot to accomplish this year.”

Hayward will travel to Cumberland on Thursday, Jan. 5, for three duals and then to Cadott on Saturday, Jan. 7, for the Cadott Invite.