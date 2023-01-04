Boys skaters defeat Muskego, lose to Black River Falls

The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team defeated the Muskego Co-op Ice Force 4-2 Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Menomonie Junction Ice Rink, then lost a 3-2 nail-biter in overtime to Black River Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Menomonie Holiday Tournament played in the Dunn County Fairgrounds Ice Arena.

Wednesday’s loss to Black River Falls was the Canes’ second overtime defeat this season, having previously lost 4-3 in overtime to Baldwin-Woodville. The Tigers’ winning goal came at 3:11 of the extra period from Drew Apicella on a feed from Wyatt Tennant.

The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead after one period on a goal from Zachary Magnus at 14:07, then extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:21 of the second period on a Wyatt Madvig tally. The Hurricanes peppered the Tiger net with 15 shots in the period but couldn’t find the net until 16:39 on a power play score from Keegan Walsh.

The Canes kept up the offensive attack in the third period, hitting paydirt early in the period at 1:27 on a goal from Maddox Achtor with a feed from Monte Goold. But despite sending 10 more shots to the Tigers’ goal, the Falls’ defense did not relent and the game went into OT.

On the previous night, the Muskego Ice Force pulled out to an early lead in the opening period on a solo effort by Nate Brown, along with a tally from Quinn Bradford with assists from Andrew Tiedemann and Logan Rybarczyk.

The Hurricane offense came to life in the second period as Monte Goold found the net unassisted, followed by the game-tying goal from Maddox Achtor with assists from Goold and Henry Droessler.

The Hayward defensive pressure continued to shut down the Ice Force in period three, while the offense netted two more scores, first a tally from Keegan Walsh with an assist from Droessler, followed by Maddox Achtor’s second goal of the game on a feed from Raymond Hart.

After last week’s action, the Canes’ season record stood at 2-6 overall and 0-2 in the Middle Border Conference. The team was scheduled to host conference opponents Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Somerset Thursday, Jan. 5, before traveling to Altoona on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Hayward 0 1 1 0 2

Black River Falls 1 1 0 1 3

1st period: BRF, Zachary Magnus, 14:07 (Wyatt Hanna)

2nd period: BRF, Wyatt Madvig, 4:21 (Aidan Gunderson); Hayward, Keegan Walsh (power play), 16:39 (Maddox Achtor, Monte Goold)

3rd period: Hayward, Maddox Achtor, 1:27 (Goold)

Overtime: BRF, Drew Apicella 3:11 (Wyatt Tennant)

Shots: Hayward, 12-15-11-3-41; BRF, 8-9-5-3-25

Power plays: Hayward, 1-for-2; BRF, none

Penalties: Hayward, 1 for 2 minutes; BRF, 3 for 9 minutes

Goalie saves: Hayward, Colin Hand 22; BRF, Christopher Muir, 39

Hayward 0 2 2 4

Muskego Co-op 2 0 0 2

1st period: Muskego, Nate Brown, Quinn Bradford (Andrew Tiedemann, Logan Rybarczyk)

2nd period: Hayward, Monte Goold, Maddox Achtor (Goold, Henry Droessler)

3rd period: Keegan Walsh (Droessler), M. Achtor (Raymond Hart)

Shots: Hayward, 7-8-10-25; Muskego, 12-12-7-31

Power plays: Hayward, none; Muskego, none

Penalties: Hayward, none; Muskego, none

Goalie saves: Hayward, Colin Hand 29; Muskego, Isaac Hubbell, 21

Middle Border Standings: Amery 2-0, Baldwin-Woodville 2-0, Somerset 1-1, Regis-Altoona-McDonell 1-2, Northwest 0-1, Hayward 0-2