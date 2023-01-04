ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

What’s Next for Cormani McClain?

By Brian Smith
 3 days ago

Talking Cormani McClain’s college decision.

Seeing Cormani McClain at the Under Armour All-American Game provided insights into what’s next for him with his college situation.

Because most people are interested in the situation with whether or not he’s going to end up attending school at the University of Miami, let’s hit that subject first.

Just joking around with McClain, the subject of Colorado and Deion Sanders recruiting him came up. Without even asking McClain a question, he volunteered the following quote, and said it about as slow and dramatic as one can imagine.

“That…man…calls…me…every…day,” McClain said with a wry smile and a laugh. McClain quickly just brushed it off, which has been typical of his personality throughout his high school career. He never really makes a big deal out of anything.

When asked directly about just announcing something to the public via social media about signing his letter of intent so everything is out in the open, he mentioned Jan. 15 as a date that he would sign. Now, that might be a grant in aid, but the next National Signing Day is Feb. 1 for college football recruits. No big deal if the date was wrong, but wanted to be clear.

When asked about Miami, McClain also said that’s where he’s headed. At that point, the conversation with McClain’s decision was left alone, at least with McClain himself. There’s still more.

When the opportunity to interview Robert Stafford happened, he was asked about when he’s enrolling at Miami.

“Me and Cormani are enrolling in May,” Stafford said.

Just to be clear, the last week of May could be when the first session of summer school begins. Then again, it might be early June. Either way, both are summer enrollees according to Stafford.

With all of that stated, from this point forward, it’s my own personal take on McClain based on being around him quite a bit the past few seasons, as well as good sources. It’s similar to the take I had after he announced for the Canes back in October: The Cormani McClain Backstory .

McClain does not like his business out in the public eye. Never has. Is he intrigued by playing for some other programs outside of Miami? Probably so. Look, if “Coach Prime” calls a top-notch cornerback from Florida, the same state he grew up in, that young man takes the call. That’s what I believe anyway.

All of that aside, the intel I have from the week of the Under Armour Game and every other data point I’ve picked up during the past year points to him signing with Miami. By no means do I believe that's a lock. Still, that's my pick.

Instead of digging into something that McClain probably does not want to go into, I did not push “Money”, as he goes by, for any special insights. I let it be. It's his decision and I believe it's best to let him handle it when he's good and ready. Here's why I think he still signs with the Hurricanes, from an overall perspective.

I am projecting him to sign with Miami based on the entire collection of information, much of it detailed in the article linked a few paragraphs above. Trust your sources. That’s what I have done here. One last point about McClain’s decision.

All the rumors about him does not change the relationship he’s mentioned he had and continues to have with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes coaching staff. Nor does it change the relationships he’s had and continues to have with current Miami commitments.

I believe McClain will be a Cane. Let’s see what happens from here.

