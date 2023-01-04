ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does 'OTP' mean? Breaking down the fandom term, slang

By Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Kristen Stewart (playing Bella Swan) and Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) had chemistry even before the cameras started rolling on "Twilight."

While scrolling through social media, like TikTok or Twitter, have you come across an acronym or word you're unfamiliar with?

Online communication has certainly changed over the past few decades, and there seems to be new abbreviations being used every day. Sometimes, these quick and to-the-point acronyms are not so easy to decipher.

But don't worry, we've got you covered. Here is a rundown of Internet slang and acronyms, such as "OTP."

What does 'OTP' mean?

"OTP" means "one true pair/pairing," according to Merriam-Webster.

The term comes from "shipping" within fandom culture. "Shipping" refers to creating a relationship between two characters or people who are not previously romantically linked, says Merriam-Webster. So, OTP refers to a fan-made couple.

The term can be used in reference to real people as well. In general, OTP refers to two people who you think are or would be the ultimate couple together.

How to use 'OTP'

Here are some examples of how to use "OTP":

  • "Harry and Hermione are my OTP."
  • "Who is the better OTP? Bella and Edward or Bella and Jacob?"
  • "It's hard to pick just one OTP, there are too many characters in the show."

