TechRadar
New PlayStation Plus deal drops the Extra and Premium tiers by up to 40%
A fresh PlayStation Plus deal is now available that takes up to 40% off the cost of a membership to the usually more expensive Extra and Premium tiers. With this discount, you can get a full year of PS Plus Extra for the same price as the more basic Essential membership - giving you access to hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date just got confirmed by Samsung itself
We've had months of speculation around a potential launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23, but it would seem that we can now confidently circle a date in our 2023 calendar for the big reveal: Wednesday, February 1. Samsung hasn't come out and said that date specifically, but it did...
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
TechRadar
HTC’s Vive XR Elite is already the most exciting VR headset of 2023
After numerous teasers for the announcement – including one less than a month ago – HTC has unveiled its all-new VR headset at CES 2023: the Vive XR Elite. However, to call the Vive XR Elite simply a VR headset would be underselling this device’s capabilities, because just like the Meta Quest Pro (and the long-rumored Apple XR headset) this device is able to provide users with virtual reality and mixed reality experiences – XR is short for 'extended reality', a term that encompasses VR, AR (augmented reality) and MR.
TechRadar
I love JLab's teeny tiny cheap wireless earbuds, even if I'm scared of losing them
At CES 2023, budget-friendly earbuds (and other stuff) brand JLab showed off a few new models, including some super-small true wireless earbuds called the JLab JBuds Mini, and I just had to stop by to see them up close. Being close was necessary, you see. On account of them being so small.
TechRadar
Google Maps just got a huge update for Wear OS smartwatches
Google Maps just got a massive upgrade for Wear OS smartwatches: it can now work without a smartphone, provided you have an LTE model with a cellular network. Those of you using some of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there – the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE model or the Google Pixel Watch LTE – can get navigation data from Google Maps without needing to pair your watch with a smartphone. That means the next time you want to head out on a stroll, a jog, or a bike ride you won’t need to take your phone with you to know where you’re going.
TechRadar
Motorola's new business-only ThinkPhone has features every Moto user deserves
Lenovo is leveraging two of its most iconic acquisitions to create its first business-focused smartphone; designed to carry on the torch once held by the likes of BlackBerry; meet the newly-unveiled ThinkPhone by Motorola. The ThinkPad brand is well-established within the industry, having long-served businesses with their hardy, no-nonsense designs,...
TechRadar
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook comes with modular accessories to boost your productivity
Giving your work laptop an extra boost could soon be a whole lot easier thanks to a new launch from Lenovo. At its recent CES 2023 event, the company revealed details on the fourth generation of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p, including some pretty hefty updates and a unique feature that sets it apart from almost every other laptop currently available - but it’ll come at a price.
TechRadar
In the metaverse, no one can hear you scream – with this privacy microphone
We’re at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and now that VR is approaching the mainstream we’re seeing tons of accessories to help players have fun in the so-called 'metaverse'. Shiftall is a VR accessory and device maker that has solved some interesting problems for users who want to spend serious time in virtual reality, such as how do you stay hydrated without dropping the virtual ball? Or how do you keep your VR sessions private if you can’t see who’s around to listen?
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
TechRadar
Ezviz DB2 Battery Video Doorbell review
EZVIZ’s DB2 video doorbell is ideal for those who might not need full-on security camera monitoring, but want to keep an eye on their property’s exterior. It’s simple to set up, has great battery life, and offers a good selection of features. Plus, the ability to save footage via a microSD card is a gift for those who would rather avoid paying for cloud storage. However, its app isn’t as slick as some, so you may have to spend time digging around to find what you want.
TechRadar
What is OpenConnect?
There is no shortage of good reasons to utilize a VPN (opens in new tab), with thoughts of increased security, anonymity, and bypassing geo restrictions coming easily to mind. However, getting one up and running is not always the simplest of tasks for a VPN newbie who may not want to manually setup a Kill Switch, or choose between security protocols such as WireGuard (opens in new tab), OpenVPN, or L2TP/IPsec (hint: stick with the first two choices). There are also issues that not every VPN is supported on multiple platforms, so that after choosing a VPN service provider, it may not work on all of your devices.
TechRadar
How to use the redesigned System Settings app in macOS Ventura
With the launch of macOS Ventura, the familiar System Preferences was transformed into System Settings to better reflect how it looks on iOS and iPadOS, and it's not been without its fair share of feedback from users. Some prefer how it looked before, while others are glad this redesign has...
TechRadar
Asus reveals world-first glasses-free 3D OLED laptop
Asus has announced the world's first glasses-free 3D OLED displays as part of its new range of laptops at CES 2023. Dubbed ASUS Spatial Vision, the technology will be available on laptops aimed at creatives, and integrates with the ASUS Spatial Vision Hub software so 3D videos and 3D games can be enjoyed without needing additional wearable tech.
TechRadar
The Razer Edge could be the perfect Game Pass streaming handheld
The Razer Edge’s release date reveal at CES 2023 shows the hardware manufacturer’s next foray into the cloud gaming market is coming soon. You won’t have to wait long for the company’s handheld, as it’s launching on January 26. Billed by the brand as “the...
TechRadar
Your next Android phone might text via satellite, thanks to Qualcomm
You've been misled. The new frontier of mobile connectivity isn't 5G or even 6G, it's satellite. We saw it last year in Apple's unveiling of its SOS via satellite-capable iPhone 14 handsets. This year it's Qualcomm laying the groundwork at CES 2023 for a legion of satellite-based two-way-messaging-capable Android phones in 2023 and beyond.
TechRadar
Eyes-on with Lumus Z-Lens, the mind-blowing future of AR glasses
With everyone from Apple to Xrai announcing augmented reality glasses or rumored to be entering the space, the chatter is loud enough to merit angry looks at the library. It seems every company is working on some form of headset, or eyewear, or visor, or glasses, to bring the digital world right into your field of view. And after meeting with Lumus, everyone else is just playing games.
