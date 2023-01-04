ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital

Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations

MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
DUNDEE, MI
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Multiple People Indicted In Kidnapping, Murder Of Toledo Teens

This is Home for January 6, 2023, by Jaclyn Maassel. Why it Matters: Ohio's legal sports betting industry. Ohio's projected billion-dollar sports betting industry got out to a rocky start out of the gate this week. Regulators have announced more than $1 million in fines against companies offering sports gambling.
TOLEDO, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders

While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

East Toledo Family Center suffers $20,000+ in damages from pipes breaking

The Governor’s Humanitarian Award seeks to honor those quiet soldiers who promote the welfare of humanity and the elimination of pain and suffering through their own selfless service, often without recognition. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mild south and fog north of today's warm front, and even a few isolated...
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Dollar Tree employee killed with machete

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after police said she was attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on Sunday. Police said Upper Sandusky officers responded to the store on East Wyandot Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving […]
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH

