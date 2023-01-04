Read full article on original website
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
What happened to this missing Ohio mom?
Caroline Tokar says this all began in July of 2017 when their family alerted the Huron County Sheriff's Office they were concerned about Amanda's whereabouts.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital
Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
Man indicted on multiple charges in Sandusky Co. crash that killed one in September
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was indicted on multiple charges for a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County in September that killed a 20-year-old Vermilion man and injured others. James Baker Jr. was indicted in Sandusky County on Dec. 16 on six charges, listed below:. aggravated vehicular homicide. aggravated...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Multiple People Indicted In Kidnapping, Murder Of Toledo Teens
This is Home for January 6, 2023, by Jaclyn Maassel. Why it Matters: Ohio's legal sports betting industry. Ohio's projected billion-dollar sports betting industry got out to a rocky start out of the gate this week. Regulators have announced more than $1 million in fines against companies offering sports gambling.
Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders
While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
East Toledo Family Center suffers $20,000+ in damages from pipes breaking
The Governor’s Humanitarian Award seeks to honor those quiet soldiers who promote the welfare of humanity and the elimination of pain and suffering through their own selfless service, often without recognition. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mild south and fog north of today's warm front, and even a few isolated...
DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The DNA found on a baseball cap found at a crime scene in Rossford led to the arrest of a man charged with vandalizing over 130 vehicles in Rossford and Perrysburg. Police say Ryan Patrick Carter carved images and obscenities into cars around the area last...
Ohio Dollar Tree employee killed with machete
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after police said she was attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on Sunday. Police said Upper Sandusky officers responded to the store on East Wyandot Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving […]
Victim dies in north Toledo shooting, city's first homicide of 2023
Toledo police say 24-year-old Dontae Hull was a burglary suspect at a home on West Park. A friend of the homeowner found him this afternoon and shot and killed him.
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
‘We want to help you’: Video shows officers struggle with suspect in crisis
Police body camera video of Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting has been released. It shows what happened during the incident that took place at a Perkins Township apartment.
Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
