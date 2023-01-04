ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The US Sun

The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss

FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
MedicalXpress

Describing the genes associated with the sixth sense

To perform coordinated movements, we rely on special sensory neurons in our muscles and joints. Without them, the brain wouldn't know what the rest of our body was doing. A team led by Niccolò Zampieri has studied their molecular markers to better understand how they work and describes the results in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress

New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...
Real Health

Children’s Hepatitis Outbreak Still Lacks Definitive Answers

Cases of unexplained acute hepatitis among children have declined from their peak in early summer, but a small number of cases are still being reported, and a singular definitive cause has not yet been identified, according to a presentation at the AASLD Liver Meeting. As previously reported, the cluster was...
Real Health

U.S. Looks to Implement One-Step Hepatitis C Diagnosis

To reduce the rate of hepatitis C in the United States, researchers at the University of Kentucky are exploring a one-hour, one-step diagnosis method to replace today’s multiple-step testing, which can take a couple of days to return results. The one-step hepatitis C test involves just a drop of...
Real Health

Two NIAID Studies Highlight COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Potential

Roughly two years ago, when people began receiving shots in the arm of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, scientists said that their work would continue, striving to improve COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and delivery. Two recent NIAID studies reinforce that mission. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved, so has scientists’ knowledge of how...
Real Health

Corporate Partners Launch New Coalition to Help End HIV in the U.S.

This content is from Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House. Since the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) was released one year ago, I’ve often remarked that it is a national strategy, not just a federal one, and in order to achieve the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030 we need the participation of all sectors of society. So, for me, a highlight of last week’s observance of World AIDS Day was a roundtable meeting I hosted focused on accelerating public-private partnerships to end the HIV epidemic.
Real Health

Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits.

Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid [nirmatrelvir/ritonavir] for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with COVID-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long COVID. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
Real Health

Few Americans are Aware of Links Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk

Despite conclusive research that shows that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, Americans demonstrated low awareness of this risk, and some perceived alcohol as having health benefits, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Awareness varied significantly for various types of alcohol, the study showed.
Real Health

With Stool Testing, Fewer Americans May Delay Colon Screening

The test arrived in a compact envelope along with illustrated instructions: Lay the tissue paper in the toilet so it can catch the stool. Then, use the finger-length probe to collect a portion of that stool and place it in the sample bottle. Label the sample bottle, wrap it in the enclosed absorbent pad, and put it inside the plastic biohazard bag. Tuck the bag into the return mailer and ship within 72 hours.
MedicalXpress

Research shows people with latent tuberculosis infection are more prone to inflammation

Newly published research from the University of Cincinnati finds that people with latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) have more inflammation and could be at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease. The research was published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Roughly 25% of the world population has LTBI, a state where the...
verywellmind.com

What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS)?

Stiff-person syndrome is a neurological disorder that is characterized by muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms. It is a rare condition that only affects one or two persons in every million people. It is estimated that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States live with this condition. This article...
Real Health

Real Health

