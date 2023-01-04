Read full article on original website
Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.
Either the CDC changes course now, and patients’ lives are extended, or we wait a decade or two and a moral accounting is foisted upon them.
Alcohol-Related Liver Disease Rose Sharply During the Pandemic
Cases of alcohol-related liver disease rose by more than 60% from 2019 to 2021 in California and have not dropped back to pre-pandemic levels, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Another study showed that deaths due to alcohol-related liver disease and fatty liver disease have also increased.
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
MedicalXpress
Describing the genes associated with the sixth sense
To perform coordinated movements, we rely on special sensory neurons in our muscles and joints. Without them, the brain wouldn't know what the rest of our body was doing. A team led by Niccolò Zampieri has studied their molecular markers to better understand how they work and describes the results in Nature Communications.
One Third of People Who Drop Out of Hepatitis C Care Can Be Reengaged in Treatment
Patient navigation and care coordination are central to relinking people to hepatitis C care and treatment. Using these strategies, 31% of people who were lost to follow-up restarted care and 19% started treatment, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection often results in...
MedicalXpress
New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...
Early Viread and Infant Vaccination Prevents Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B
A simplified regimen of Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for pregnant women plus infant vaccination for hepatitis B virus (HBV) eliminated vertical transmission even without the use of HBV immunoglobulin, or antibody therapy, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Without any intervention, the risk of HBV transmission from...
Children’s Hepatitis Outbreak Still Lacks Definitive Answers
Cases of unexplained acute hepatitis among children have declined from their peak in early summer, but a small number of cases are still being reported, and a singular definitive cause has not yet been identified, according to a presentation at the AASLD Liver Meeting. As previously reported, the cluster was...
U.S. Looks to Implement One-Step Hepatitis C Diagnosis
To reduce the rate of hepatitis C in the United States, researchers at the University of Kentucky are exploring a one-hour, one-step diagnosis method to replace today’s multiple-step testing, which can take a couple of days to return results. The one-step hepatitis C test involves just a drop of...
Two NIAID Studies Highlight COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Potential
Roughly two years ago, when people began receiving shots in the arm of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, scientists said that their work would continue, striving to improve COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and delivery. Two recent NIAID studies reinforce that mission. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved, so has scientists’ knowledge of how...
NIAID Pandemic Autopsy Study Fosters Long COVID Treatment Trial
Autopsies of 44 people who died from COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic showed researchers that disease-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus spread throughout the body – beyond just a respiratory disease – and remained in tissue for months. The study, from the National Institutes of Health and published...
Corporate Partners Launch New Coalition to Help End HIV in the U.S.
This content is from Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House. Since the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) was released one year ago, I’ve often remarked that it is a national strategy, not just a federal one, and in order to achieve the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030 we need the participation of all sectors of society. So, for me, a highlight of last week’s observance of World AIDS Day was a roundtable meeting I hosted focused on accelerating public-private partnerships to end the HIV epidemic.
Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits.
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid [nirmatrelvir/ritonavir] for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with COVID-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long COVID. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
Few Americans are Aware of Links Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk
Despite conclusive research that shows that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, Americans demonstrated low awareness of this risk, and some perceived alcohol as having health benefits, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Awareness varied significantly for various types of alcohol, the study showed.
With Stool Testing, Fewer Americans May Delay Colon Screening
The test arrived in a compact envelope along with illustrated instructions: Lay the tissue paper in the toilet so it can catch the stool. Then, use the finger-length probe to collect a portion of that stool and place it in the sample bottle. Label the sample bottle, wrap it in the enclosed absorbent pad, and put it inside the plastic biohazard bag. Tuck the bag into the return mailer and ship within 72 hours.
MedicalXpress
Research shows people with latent tuberculosis infection are more prone to inflammation
Newly published research from the University of Cincinnati finds that people with latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) have more inflammation and could be at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease. The research was published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Roughly 25% of the world population has LTBI, a state where the...
verywellmind.com
What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS)?
Stiff-person syndrome is a neurological disorder that is characterized by muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms. It is a rare condition that only affects one or two persons in every million people. It is estimated that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States live with this condition. This article...
Real Health
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.https://www.realhealthmag.com/
Comments / 0