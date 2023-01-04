ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule

It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Save Missoula Landfill Space: Time to Recycle Those Christmas Trees

The City of Missoula is once again people an opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees. The Christmas Ever-Green program started this week and runs through January 14th. People can drop off their cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost where the trees will be recycled into productive mulch and conserve space at the landfill. Residents may recycle their trees at McCormick or Playfair parks and Fort Missoula Regional Park (in the South Avenue parking lot) through January 14.
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree

More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
UM Complies With Governor and Agrees to Take Down TikTok Account

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has complied with a request from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to take down its institutional TikTok account. According to a press release from the governor’s office that stated: ‘After banning TikTok on state devices, for state business, and while connected to the state network, Governor Greg Gianforte today urged the Board of Regents to support efforts by Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian to take similar action within the university system.’
Major Price Increases Announced to Visit Bison Range in 2023

If the stars of the show are cooperating, it is still one of Montana’s most fascinating drives. Yep, while still observing all rules and regulations pertaining to safety, you can find opportunities to get up close and personal with some of these magnificent beasts. And while it certainly won’t break the bank, visitors are going to notice rather significant fee increases to visit the Bison Range at Moiese on the Flathead Indian Reservation. It's information you might want to know when all those friends and relatives come to visit later this year, and you're looking for Montana-style entertainment for them.
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

