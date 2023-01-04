ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
VINTON, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Neches PD K-9 officer Rico honored during retirement ceremony

PORT NECHES — A large show of support for a K-9 police officer as he prepares to retire on Friday (Jan. 6). K-9 officer Rico served with the Port Neches Police Department for eight years. During Thursday's council meeting, city leaders recognized Rico with a plaque. They say he...
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur police search for driver who hit bicyclist

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove away. Investigators responded to the auto-pedestrian crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 39th Street. Six shooter l.D. Ray says, according to police, the driver left the scene.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Acadian ambulance service combats shortage with monetary incentive

BEAUMONT — Worker shortages are hitting businesses here and across the country. But when it comes to EMS service it can turn serious in a hurry. Acadian ambulance is working to fill the void and hire more EMTs and paramedics. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. The funding comes from...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Family of Cristi Ruso reminds public she’s still missing

It has been nearly fifteen months since anyone has seen or heard from Cristi Ruso, and family members are reminding the public that their loved one is still missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says Cristi, a resident of Buna, was last seen on October 21st, 2021 at a motel on Highway 96 between Evadale and Silsbee.
BUNA, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest

BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Police Arrest Suspect

The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.
ORANGE, TX
KSAT 12

After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
TEXAS STATE

