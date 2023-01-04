Read full article on original website
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
Two men arrested after truck crashes into ditch following chase involving Jasper County deputy
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested, one on an unrelated charge, after a chase in Jasper County ended in a crash. It happened Thursday, January 5, 2023. A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville around 8 p.m.
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
Port Neches PD K-9 officer Rico honored during retirement ceremony
PORT NECHES — A large show of support for a K-9 police officer as he prepares to retire on Friday (Jan. 6). K-9 officer Rico served with the Port Neches Police Department for eight years. During Thursday's council meeting, city leaders recognized Rico with a plaque. They say he...
Harvey mitigation grant helps improve Sour Lake infrastructure
SOUR LAKE — A new grant from the Texas general land office is allowing Sour Lake to make improvements to keep fresh water flowing. This comes after the city had issues accessing its water supply during Hurricane Harvey. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb.
Port Arthur police search for driver who hit bicyclist
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove away. Investigators responded to the auto-pedestrian crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 39th Street. Six shooter l.D. Ray says, according to police, the driver left the scene.
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
Acadian ambulance service combats shortage with monetary incentive
BEAUMONT — Worker shortages are hitting businesses here and across the country. But when it comes to EMS service it can turn serious in a hurry. Acadian ambulance is working to fill the void and hire more EMTs and paramedics. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. The funding comes from...
Three in custody after high speed chase in spray-painted truck without license plates
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says three people are in custody following a high speed pursuit, and deputies are looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS Radio in Jasper.
Family of Cristi Ruso reminds public she’s still missing
It has been nearly fifteen months since anyone has seen or heard from Cristi Ruso, and family members are reminding the public that their loved one is still missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says Cristi, a resident of Buna, was last seen on October 21st, 2021 at a motel on Highway 96 between Evadale and Silsbee.
SETX hospital running out of beds for patients due to spike in respiratory illnesses
BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas hospital is running out of beds for patients due to a spike in respiratory illnesses. The spike has led officials at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont to put the hospital on diversion status because of lack of bed space. Some hospitals go on diversion for...
LIST: Here's how you can celebrate MLK Day 2023 in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several events are happening around Southeast Texas in January to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the return of Beaumont's annual parade in his honor. This year MLK Day, which is a national holiday, falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. The holiday...
Who is Chadwick Alan McMillen? | The lengthy criminal history of a man involved in a 3-hour standoff with Orange Police
ORANGE, Texas — The 35-year-old man who police in Orange believe is responsible for a string of crimes over two days that ended in a three hour standoff before he was arrested has a lengthy criminal record. Chadwick Alan McMillen, 35, of Orange, was arrested after the Orange Regional...
Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest
BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
Beaumont Police searching for woman accused to stealing lottery tickets
Police say a woman stole lottery tickets from Exxpress Mart on 910 South Major Drive. She drove off in a black truck.
Police Arrest Suspect
The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
