Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights mayors share 2023 priorities
BEREA, Ohio -- With 2022 behind them, the mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights recently spoke with cleveland.com about what tops their 2023 list of priorities. Municipalities focus every year on finances, projects, business development and city-provided services. “Going into this year, the thing that affects all those...
Getting the new year started in an unusual place: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Here I am, close to beautiful downtown Wellington. Keeping watch over two kitties as my son vacations. Of course, I’ve been returning almost every day to Brunswick or Medina because I forgot something I needed. As our weather starts to get back to normal, my lucky...
These 8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December, including a $2.5 million home in Westlake. Westlake had a flurry of activity in December, with half of the homes sold for more than $1 million in the county being sold in the city.
Education Station: 14-year-old Berea boy skips high school, enrolls at Baldwin Wallace
BEREA, Ohio — One motivated local middle school student will never make it to high school. That’s because he skipped it and went straight to college! There are plenty of smart, ambitious freshman at Baldwin Wallace, but only intellectually-gifted Berea teen William Warren celebrated a 14th birthday. Warren...
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Tri-C High School Rock Off returns for 26th year in January
Cleveland, OH - Live Nation and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the schedule for the 26th edition of the annual Tri-C High School Rock Off. There will be 31 bands consisting of high school-aged musicians competing in three performance rounds taking place on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 all at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
WTOL-TV
Kittens dumped off Tuscarawas County bridge given 2nd chance at life
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Rescue truly takes a village. Several local departments came together in Tuscarawas County to rescue three kittens trapped on an icy river. Authorities were alerted by a concerned citizen that there was a diaper box out on the water at Port Washington. That box held...
Richmond Heights council remains displeased with 444 Park Apartments ownership
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The subject of the conditions at the city’s largest apartment complex, 444 Park Apartments, was again at the forefront during City Council’s Planning & Zoning Committee meeting Tuesday (Jan. 3). On Sept. 30, the city sent the 738-unit complex’s owners a letter of adjudication...
cleveland19.com
Medina County Career Center threat deemed ‘non-credible’
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the threat at the Career Center has been deemed a “non-credible” threat on Friday morning. The Medina Career Center received a call around 7:20 a.m. from a man with a “computer-altered voice”, the sheriff’s office says.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
WATCH: Footage shows Coventry Township house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
Elevation Festivals donates $250,000 to local organizations in festival cities
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Elevation Festivals, producers of music festivals including Wonderstruck in Cleveland and Wonderbus in Columbus as well as festivals in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, announced today that they donated more than $250,000 to charitable organizations in their markets in 2022. The organizations helped by the four Elevation festivals include...
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
Olmsted Falls City Schools superintendent discusses recent high school lockdown and ‘inaccurate’ social media response
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Out of an abundance of caution, Olmsted Falls High School on Wednesday afternoon was under a stay-in-place lockdown for 85 minutes while local authorities investigated an external threat involving the Bagley Road school. “A student from another school district threatened one of our high school students,”...
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
Several holiday drunks on the road: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Dec. 26 at 6:07 p.m. a driver reported an incident of road rage. The incident between Clague and Cahoon roads, and escalated when both drivers were stopped at the red light at Cahoon Road. The driver of the other car exited his car and shattered one of the complainant’s windows before leaving the area. Officers are investigating.
whbc.com
Arraignment Day in Carrollton Schools Theft Case
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people tied to a scheme to make money because of their association with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District entered not guilty pleas to theft in office and other charges on Thursday. Former superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac, suspended...
whbc.com
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
