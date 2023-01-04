ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

Comments / 0

 

Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Tri-C High School Rock Off returns for 26th year in January

Cleveland, OH - Live Nation and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the schedule for the 26th edition of the annual Tri-C High School Rock Off. There will be 31 bands consisting of high school-aged musicians competing in three performance rounds taking place on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 all at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Medina County Career Center threat deemed ‘non-credible’

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the threat at the Career Center has been deemed a “non-credible” threat on Friday morning. The Medina Career Center received a call around 7:20 a.m. from a man with a “computer-altered voice”, the sheriff’s office says.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart

Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Falls City Schools superintendent discusses recent high school lockdown and ‘inaccurate’ social media response

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Out of an abundance of caution, Olmsted Falls High School on Wednesday afternoon was under a stay-in-place lockdown for 85 minutes while local authorities investigated an external threat involving the Bagley Road school. “A student from another school district threatened one of our high school students,”...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Several holiday drunks on the road: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Dec. 26 at 6:07 p.m. a driver reported an incident of road rage. The incident between Clague and Cahoon roads, and escalated when both drivers were stopped at the red light at Cahoon Road. The driver of the other car exited his car and shattered one of the complainant’s windows before leaving the area. Officers are investigating.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
whbc.com

Arraignment Day in Carrollton Schools Theft Case

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people tied to a scheme to make money because of their association with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District entered not guilty pleas to theft in office and other charges on Thursday. Former superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac, suspended...
CARROLLTON, OH
