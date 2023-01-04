ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

#21 Lobo Men’s Basketball loses first game of the season

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgcY4_0k34y1Wc00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – #21 UNM Men’s Basketball suffered their first loss of the year on Tuesday night, dropping a close game on the road at Fresno State, 71-67. It was a tight game as there were 19 lead changes throughout the contest on Tuesday night, but the Bulldogs would play tough defense down the stretch to beat the Lobos.

Story continues below:

Now 14-1 on the year UNM finished with three scorers in this game, getting a game high of 22 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr., 18 points from Morris Udeze, and 16 points from Jaelen House. UNM didn’t make a single field goal in the final 4 minutes of this game, and overall Fresno would score 21 points off of 16 UNM turnovers. KJ Jenkins did not play in this game and his presence was missed by this team.

Now 14-1 on the year UNM will move on to host UNLV on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

No. 21 Lobos Host UNLV Saturday Night in Sold Out Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The No. 21 New Mexico men’s basketball team returns home Saturday night to host UNLV in a sold out Pit. Game time is 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network. Saturday night’s game will be a white out in The Pit as fans should wear white to support the Lobos.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobos lose Kuac for ‘several months’ due to injury

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM forward Emmanuel Kuac has suffered yet another devastating injury. Kuac, who suffered a broken leg during a game last season, was progressing to return to full speed for the Lobos, however he has had a major setback. During pregame warmups on Tuesday night in Fresno, Kuac tore his patella tendon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo football announces new defensive coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team has announced a new defensive coordinator. Troy Reffett, who spend the last three seasons as cornerbacks coach, has been promoted to the DC role. Reffett brings experience to his new position, as he previously served as the Lobos defensive coordinator in 2008 under Rocky Long. In total, he […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wysong, Trujillo sign national letters of intent for UNM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School football players Evan Wysong and Nic Trujillo made it official on Friday. The pair of Storm standouts signed their national letters of intent on Friday to continue their football careers at UNM. While both Wysong and Trujillo verbally committed to play for the Lobos a few months ago, […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo vs. UNLV game will feature diaper drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is holding its annual Lobo Basketball Diaper Drive on Saturday. Fans are asked to bring unopened packages of diapers to the sell-out game against UNLV. Donations will be given to families in need at UNM Children’s Hospital, which is still seeing an unusually high number of pediatric patients. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos last undefeated team in U.S.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team is now the last undefeated team in the country. Purdue suffered its first loss Monday night, falling to Rutgers, 65 to 64. The Lobos are now 14 and 0, making it their best start since the 1967-68 season when they went 17 and 0. UNM is also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
montanasports.com

Q2 AOW: With harrowing experience behind her, ex-Skyview star Brooke Berry 'at home' with Montana State

BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.
BILLINGS, MT
KRQE News 13

Jackson Wink fighter named LFA fighter of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a long road for Chris Brown to climb the ranks of MMA. After six years of professional fighting, “Breezy” claimed his first title and was rewarded with LFA male fighter of the year. “It’s been a blessing. Capped off a great year with the belt, and to top it […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Weather Academy visits Rudolfo Anaya Elementary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another fun day for the KRQE Weather Academy. This time at Rudolfo Anaya Elementary school. Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud and morning Meteorologist Erica Meyer stopped by to give a lesson on the seasons in New Mexico. Teachers, if you’re interested in having our weather team speak to your class, click […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza

Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Coin Club: Running Antelope $5 Silver Certificate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. Former Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale talked about the history of Running Antelope’s $5 silver certificate. After the troubled “educational series” notes of 1896, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing moved forward with a new silver certificate issue in 1899. This series featured the photo of a Lacota Sioux chief named Running Antelope on its $5 note.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy