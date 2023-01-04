Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
No injuries in large Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large apartment fire that damaged several apartments. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 10:30 p.m. That’s off Lake Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Several apartment complexes are located in the area, including Jamestown Homes where the fire was found.
963xke.com
Fire crews quickly put out Hoagland Avenue fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department says that one person made it out of a house fire on Wednesday. Officials say the occupant was inside when the flames broke out and they were able to make it out of the south side home uninjured. Crews...
WANE-TV
Driver taken to hospital after DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A woman was trapped inside her minivan after a crash involving another vehicle Friday morning in DeKalb County. The crash took place just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department. Investigators determined that...
WNDU
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
WANE-TV
Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
WANE-TV
Neighbors near new jail site gather in opposition of jail plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Although the planned location for a new Allen County Jail has changed, negative feedback has remained throughout the process of finding a new site. The latest display of disapproval was a gathering of homeowners near the location chosen for the new jail, 2911 Meyer Road.
WANE-TV
Man faces attempted murder charges for firing at Auburn officers in standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man faces two counts of attempted murder after reportedly firing gunshots at officers and initiating a four-hour standoff, according to the Auburn Police Department (APD). At approximately 10:44 p.m. Thursday, the APD responded to the 1900 block of South Wayne Street in...
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
wfft.com
Man arrested in Suttenfield Avenue stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police today arrested a 36-year-old man man wanted in connection with a Dec. 29th stabbing. Investigators charged Christopher S. Moore of Fort Wayne with attempted murder, aggravated battery and four counts of domestic battery. Police say Moore stabbed a woman about 11:30 a.m....
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
WOWO News
Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision with Animal Care and Control SUV
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with an SUV around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Allen County Police responded to the crash at the entrance of Hawks Wood Trace leading to Minnich Road. Police determined that the female driver of the Fort Wayne Animal...
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners handling neighbors criticism over new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The new Allen County jail site has been met with plenty of public pushback, most recently by neighboring residents. A purchase agreement was signed for 2911 and 2955 Meyer Road on December 27. The owner and commissioners have 90 days from that date to close the deal.
WANE-TV
After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
‘Baby mama drama’: Three accused in shooting that left man injured, woman dead
New details have been released in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman, who was apparently ambushed after spending time at a music studio.
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 killing outside Broadway bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court on Friday found a man guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection to a 2019 killing outside a bar near downtown. Michael O. Anderson, Jr., 25, had been accused of...
wfft.com
One dead, one critically injured in Southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police responded to S Anthony Blvd and Simons St just after 7:00 p.m. Police say several people called 911 about shots fired in the...
