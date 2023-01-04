Read full article on original website
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Nanoleaf's hands-free lights could be smarter than Philips Hue
Forget TVs and games consoles, innovative smart home tech is all the rage at this year’s CES trade show – and we may have finally seen a new intelligent light solution to rival Philips Hue’s range of market-leading bulbs. The best smart lights let you instantly shift...
WowWee Dog-E is a robot pet that's finally completely unique to you
No two real dogs are alike. They differ in temperament, personality, and looks. It's why we love them. Now WowWee thinks it can bring that one-in-a-million appeal to robot dogs. Back when robot toys were a thing, their weirdness and proximity to the uncanny valley (opens in new tab) was...
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook comes with modular accessories to boost your productivity
Giving your work laptop an extra boost could soon be a whole lot easier thanks to a new launch from Lenovo. At its recent CES 2023 event, the company revealed details on the fourth generation of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p, including some pretty hefty updates and a unique feature that sets it apart from almost every other laptop currently available - but it’ll come at a price.
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
The best Xbox controllers in 2023
The best Xbox controllers on the market cover a wide range of preferences and budgets. Whether you’re after a reliable pad on the cheap, a premium powerhouse, or even a spare Xbox Wireless controller, we’re confident there’s an entry in our guide to suit you. While our...
Amazon secures $8bn loan to secure itself against market turbulence
As global events continue to affect the way customers spend their money in 2023, Amazon has secured an $8 billion loan in anticipation of market headwinds. The loan (opens in new tab), active from 3 January 2023, has been provided by a consortium including Singaporean DBS Bank and Japanese Mizuho Bank, with the company saying it will be used to strengthen Amazon's financial position and provide a buffer against any potential economic downturn.
Why MPB is the best place to give your beloved camera gear a new home (while netting some handy cash in the process)
We all remember our first camera. Whether you cut your shutter-snapping teeth on the iconic Nikon D3000, or had a hand-me-down Canon EOS 5D (or something in between), the equipment that kicked off your creative journey will never be forgotten. If you’re an avid photographer or videographer, chances are you’ve...
I visited Samsung's secretive OLED TV factory, and here's what I learned
Samsung is getting serious about OLED in 2023. “We’ve decided to raise the bar when it comes to QD-OLED,” Chirag Shah, Principal Professional in the Samsung Display Marketing Team, tells me when I arrive at the Samsung Display factory in Giheung-gu, a district in Yongin, South Korea.
Motorola's new business-only ThinkPhone has features every Moto user deserves
Lenovo is leveraging two of its most iconic acquisitions to create its first business-focused smartphone; designed to carry on the torch once held by the likes of BlackBerry; meet the newly-unveiled ThinkPhone by Motorola. The ThinkPad brand is well-established within the industry, having long-served businesses with their hardy, no-nonsense designs,...
LGs newest vacuum cleaner is full steam (mop) ahead
Keeping the floors in our homes dirt, debris and streak-free is a challenge for even the best vacuum cleaners, that is until the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop was unveiled. Debuting at CES 2023 is LG's first ever stick vacuum with wet and steam mopping functionality, which...
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: stock goes live today!
The RTX 4070 Ti has officially been launched by Nvidia at CES 2023, starting at $799 (£799, around AU$1,170), and it goes on sale on January 5. This new graphics card is something of a wolf in sheep's clothing, and we don't mean that in a bad way. The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti was originally slated for release as the RTX 4080 12GB, before Nvidia pulled a U-turn and 'unlaunched' that card, admitting that the name was confusing when another RTX 4080 already exists.
I tried Lenovo’s dual-screen OLED laptop, and it’s what the folding laptops should have been
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one of the few dual screen laptops that really seem to work like they should, but the price point might be too much for many. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is making quite a splash here at CES 2023, and it's pretty easy to see why.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 renders show an uninspiring selection of colors
We’ve previously heard from multiple sources that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might come in just four shades, but we hadn’t seen what all of those colors actually looked like – but we may now know. Leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) has shared renders of the...
I love JLab's teeny tiny cheap wireless earbuds, even if I'm scared of losing them
At CES 2023, budget-friendly earbuds (and other stuff) brand JLab showed off a few new models, including some super-small true wireless earbuds called the JLab JBuds Mini, and I just had to stop by to see them up close. Being close was necessary, you see. On account of them being so small.
Audio-Technica re-released its iconic Sound Burger turntable at CES 2023 and I want one
Ah, CES 2023 is a strange and surprizing beast. Here I was expecting invisible headphones, glass speakers, screen-free smartwatches and intelligent in-car audio sensations, and what I actually got was the re-release of a 40-year-old inexpensive Audio-Technica analog turntable. And it's a bit of kit that apparently sold out in...
In the metaverse, no one can hear you scream – with this privacy microphone
We’re at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and now that VR is approaching the mainstream we’re seeing tons of accessories to help players have fun in the so-called 'metaverse'. Shiftall is a VR accessory and device maker that has solved some interesting problems for users who want to spend serious time in virtual reality, such as how do you stay hydrated without dropping the virtual ball? Or how do you keep your VR sessions private if you can’t see who’s around to listen?
Lightyear reveals new $40,000 solar-powered car, claims it will sell in 2025
Like pixies and pegasus, the idea of a solar-powered car is dreamy and perfect. Who wouldn’t want a car powered by the sun? Who doesn’t want to ditch the lines and bills at the gas station? This car can go up to 450 miles on a single charge, with solar panels covering five square meters of roof that can recover up to 12 km of range every hour. This car has four electric motors! This car … sounds almost too good to be true, doesn’t it?
Dell wants to cut out Chinese-made chips
Dell has announced plans to phase out chips made in China from its machines by 2024 in a move that could to have major repercussions across the wider tech industry. A person familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia (opens in new tab): “The determined shift involves not only those chips that are currently made by Chinese chipmakers but also at the facilities in China of non-Chinese suppliers”.
