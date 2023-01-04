Read full article on original website
Related
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
10 things to consider before buying a smart television
Most of us watch TV as part of our everyday lives. A TV is a must in most homes, whether you love Netflix and lounging or just keeping up with current events. Whatever you're watching, when in the market for a new television, it is essential to know what you want so you can spend your money wisely and get your best fit.
Roku Announces First Smart TVs Designed and Made by the Company
Roku has spent eight years of working with partners to produce HDTVs powered by its streaming tech. Now the company is rolling into the category itself with the first line of exclusively Roku-branded smart TVs. Scheduled to be available in the spring of 2023, the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs will be available in 11 models ranging from 24- to 75-inch screen sizes, with retail prices starting at $119 and going up to $999. The company declined to disclose which manufacturing partner or partners it has enlisted to supply the Roku-branded TVs. Roku said it is not producing the...
TechRadar
After-Christmas TV sales 2022: the best deals happening right now
The holidays have come and gone, and that means after-Christmas TV sales have arrived with record-low prices on a range of 4K, OLED, and QLED displays from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and more. To help you find all of today's top offers, we've rounded up the very best after-Christmas TV sales happening right now.
ktalnews.com
9 best smart TVs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard, but which one is right for you?
50+ best After-Christmas sales: $50 off Pixel Watch, $79 TVs, Chromebooks for $89, and more deals
We're checking out the freshest After-Christmas Sales and finding some all-time low prices on Chromebooks, TVs, phones, headphones, and more.
Android Headlines
Roku is coming for Amazon's Fire TV with its own Select & Plus TVs
Today, at CES 2023, Roku has announced two new lines of smart TVs with Roku built-in, obviously. These are all TVs built by Roku, similar to Amazon’s 4-Series and Omni Series that were announced in the past two years. The Select series is the “Value” brand for Roku, and smaller sizes. With the Plus series coming in 65- and 75-inch models.
hubpages.com
Best 32 Inch TVs
32 inch TVs are a popular size for living rooms, bedrooms, and other spaces where you want a larger TV but don't have the room or budget for a larger model. With so many options on the market, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Let's find out what are the best 32 inch TVs today. There are several factors to consider before buying a 32 inch TV:
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Showtime, Google Chromecast, Roku, NVIDIA Shield Pro, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With the new year here, it's time to think about upgrading your home entertainment gear for 2023. And since there are all sorts of deep discounts with retailers clearing old inventory to bring in new stock, all things streaming are priced to move.
technewstoday.com
Can you Download and Use Web Browser on Roku
Sometimes you wish to browse internet stuff on your Roku device for convenience. But if you have looked up a web browser on Channel Store, you probably haven’t found it. This is because Roku does not support internet browsers yet. Although you cannot officially download and use a web...
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Best TVs for watching the 2023 NFL playoffs
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The NFL playoffs start Sun Jan. 14. If you want to watch the games in crystal clear HD resolution, now...
A Steam Mop That Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Best Floor Cleaner Ever' Is Going for One of Its Lowest Prices Yet
Snag it for $60 while it’s on sale Cleaning your floors is a constant chore, but it doesn't have to be a hassle. Steam cleaners are a great choice to make the task of mopping the floors less aggravating. If you're tired of throwing out disposable mopping pads or lugging a bucket and a mop around your home, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a steam mop. Luckily for you, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is 33 percent off right now on Amazon. Whether your...
todaynftnews.com
LG pushes the Smart TV Metaverse at CES 2023
LG Electronics, the South Korean consumer electronics giant, has doubled down on its metaverse aspirations with a series of announcements at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. NFT enthusiasts will now have access to the Blade Wallet service. This service is accessible through LG Smart at home. They can use it to purchase, sell, and trade their digital artwork through the LG Art Lab Platform.
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
Roku Ends 2022 With More Than 70 Million Accounts, Streaming Hours Up 19%
Roku reported Thursday it ended 2022 with more than 70 million accounts globally, adding nearly 5 million in the final quarter of the year. The customer total was up 16.5% from the end of 2021, when Roku totaled 60.1 million global accounts. Per Roku, streaming hours reached 23.9 billion in the fourth quarter and 87.4 billion for the entirety of 2022, a 19% increase year-over-year. “As consumers continue the shift to TV streaming, we’re excited that a growing number of people are taking the journey with Roku, and we’re proud to reach this meaningful milestone today,” Roku founder and CEO Anthony...
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
TechRadar
Another huge Twitter user database has been leaked online
Someone posted a database containing more than 200 million email addresses used for Twitter accounts on the dark web and is selling it for just a handful of dollars - just $2. According to BleepingComputer, which managed to confirm the authenticity of at least some of the email addresses posted in the ad, this is not a new leak, but rather a recycling of the data that was previously leaked via a flawed API call.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend
After spending more time in our living rooms over the holidays, it's possible you've been left wishing you'd taken advantage of the many Black Friday TV deals and upgraded to the latest Samsung TV. To kick off the new year with a better TV setup, Samsung is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
Comments / 0