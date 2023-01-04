Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
Local authorities gave an update on their investigation into the actor's horrific freak accident.
Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff
Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave...
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Jeremy Renner out of surgery, condition revealed after snowplow accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been transferred to the intensive care unit following surgeries required after his traumatic “weather-related” accident at his home in Nevada on New Year’s day. “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,” his rep said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.” The 51-year-old two-time Oscar nominee ran over his own leg with a snowplow and was losing a “serious” amount of blood after the freak accident. “Jeremy’s family would like to...
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Gruesome Snow Plow Accident: 'Thank You All For The Kind Words'
Jeremy Renner updated fans on how he's doing just two days after it was revealed he was in a horrific snow plow accident. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," the 51-year-old captioned a selfie from a hospital bed via Instagram on Tuesday, January 3. Of course, people quickly took to the comments section to share their well-wishes with the Tag star. Ashley Benson wrote, "🖤🖤 get well soon. Praying for you," while Steve Aoki said, "Brother u r a superhero to all of us....
Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, Posts First Selfie After Snow Plow Accident
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes. The actor posted a selfie from his...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
What Was Jeremy Renner Doing When He Had His Snowplow Accident?
As has been widely reported, "Avengers" star Jeremy Renner suffered injuries due to a snowplow accident on Monday, January 2, which were severe enough to send him to the hospital in critical condition. Fortunately, it appears that Renner's condition has stabilized, as his condition was listed as "critical but stable."...
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
Jeremy Renner Receives Well Wishes From Hollywood After Snowplow Accident
Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner suffered injuries in a snow plow accident that left him in critical but stable condition. Renner underwent surgery for severe blunt trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries. He is now recovering. Since the news of the accident broke, Renner's fans have kept an eye out for updates and hoped for his recovery. Renner's colleagues in Hollywood have also been following the news, and some have taken to social media to share well-wishes. Some of these outpourings from celebrities and fans have been collected here while awaiting the next update.
Following surgery, actor Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition
Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and underwent surgery after a snow-plowing accident
Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident
New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
Avengers star Jeremy Renner in critical condition after 'traumatic injury' from plowing snow
Jeremy Renner is in a hospital in Reno, Nevada, after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from an accident involving a snow plow on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday. Renner, 51, is in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit after undergoing surgery Monday, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement. The sheriff's office in Nevada's Washoe County said the Avengers star suffered a "traumatic injury" in Reno on Sunday morning and was airlifted to a hospital. He was the only person involved in the snow plow accident. Renner has a house in the Mount...
