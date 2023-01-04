It seems like Noah Schnapp has more in common with his Stranger Things character than he thought!. The Netflix TV star took to TikTok on Thursday (January 5) to seemingly come out as gay. "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" he wrote in the caption while the sound in the background says, "You know what it never was? That serious. It's never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious!"

1 DAY AGO