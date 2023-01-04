ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Payments Fintech Brightwell Partners with Virgin Voyages, Providing Corporate Disbursements for Clients

Following a successful integration with Navigator in 2019, Brightwell, a global payments technology company, has expanded its partnership with Virgin Voyages. With ReadyRemit, powered by Brightwell’s international payment partners, Virgin Voyages can now easily “pay vendors, workers, and others, and provide customer-facing payouts like rebates, rewards, and refunds with one digital solution.”
Fintech PayBy Licensed by UAE Central Bank to Conduct Retail Payment Services Operations

PayBy, a Fintech firm recently acquired by Astra Tech in August 2022, has been licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE “to conduct Stored Value Facility (SVF) and Retail Payment Services (RPS) operations.”. The license “represents one of the country’s highest levels of financial services approvals, enabling Astra...
Virtual Payments Infrastructure Provider PPRO Adds MB WAY to Portuguese Payment Method Offering

PPRO, which claims to be the leading provider of digital payments infrastructure, has announced that it has expanded its coverage of the Portuguese market by integrating MB WAY, Portugal’s leading mobile wallet provider, onto its platform. This development comes “as a result of PPRO’s long-standing partnerships with SIBS and...
UK’s Bondsmith Becomes Principal Member of Visa Network

Bondsmith, the UK’s provider of cash management and savings solutions to the wealth management industry, has become a principal member of Visa, a key player in digital payments, “to further its mission of improving the wealth management industry through embedded banking services.”. “Super-apps” and fintechs are gradually “increasing...
Twenty7tec Acquires Mortgage Affordability Platform Broker Sense

Fintech company Twenty7tec recently announced the acquisition of mortgage affordability platform Broker Sense for an undisclosed amount. Broker Sense, established by Stuart Phillips and Mark Spilsbury, assists mortgage advisers with assessing customer affordability against lender rules, while also ensuring that they recommend the appropriate lender as part of their research process.
Digital Banking: Zopa Bank Crosses £3B Deposits Milestone

This week Zopa Bank has crossed the £3 billion deposits milestone, while their customers have collectively “opened 150,000 accounts to grow their savings faster in today’s challenging environment.”. Zopa’s ambition is “to make the hundreds of billions in “zombie money” sitting idle in UK current accounts work...
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Introduces ADIB PAY, Region’s First Token Payment Enabled Wearables

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a financial institution, announced the launch of the region’s first tokenized, contactless payment methods “through the options of clasp and ring ‘ADIB PAY’, in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and global digital payments leader, Visa.”. ADIB Visa cardholders...
PayMax to Empower Consumers in Pakistan with Secure Financial Services Platform

China Mobile, the parent firm of Pakistan’s telecommunications network, Zong 4G, showcased its first digital payments solution ‘PayMax,’ during an exclusive product showcasing event at Zong HQ in Islamabad. This initiative aims to empower the consumers of Pakistan with a financial solution that is secure and ensures...
RelPro Teams Up with Rivel, Enabling Banks, Credit Unions to Increase SMB Growth

RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial Services professionals, announced its latest partnership with Rivel Inc., a Management Consulting firm that “uses data to align its clients with their shareholders’ and customers’ needs.”. The new partnership “enhances both companies’ ability to support banks...
Cornerstone FS, Cloud based Provider of International Payments, Enters Share Purchase Agreement

Cornerstone FS Plc (AIM: CSFS), the cloud-based provider of international payment, currency risk management and electronic account services to SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) for the sale of its non-core subsidiary, Avila House Ltd., a registered small electronic money institution, to Aspire Commerce Ltd., trading as MulootMoney.com, the provider of payment accounts and lending services, for a consideration of £300,000 to be paid in cash on completion.
Real Estate Platform Pathway Homes, Credit Saint to Help Clients Enhance Credit Health

Pathway Homes, a real estate platform with a mission to create more homeowners, announced its partnership with Credit Saint, a credit restoration company. As part of this partnership, Pathway will be “providing its customers with a waived first work fee for Credit Saint’s services, as well as a free consultation and monthly discounts on Credit Saint’s services to help them stay on top of their credit health and on track towards making homeownership more attainable.”
Yieldstreet Comments on Legal Finance as Investment Option, Reveals that Platform Returned $600M to Investors in 2022

Yieldstreet notes that in this challenging market environment, where stocks and bonds have been largely underperforming, investors “may be looking to allocate their capital to assets with little correlation to public markets.”. Yieldstreet points out that one of the most, if not the most, uncorrelated alternative asset class “is...
ICICI Bank Introduces Digital Solutions for Exporters

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) announced the launch of digital solutions for exporters, “a comprehensive set of banking and value-added services on a single platform.”. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the industry, the suite of solutions “digitize the entire export life-cycle– from discovery of export markets, export finance, foreign exchange services to receipt of export incentives.”
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO

Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
The Bank of Spain Confirms Registration of Coinmotion as Cryptocurrency Operator

Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as “a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741.”. This means that Coinmotion “reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes...
Over 90% of Australians have Set Financial Goals for 2023, CommBank Research Reveals

As new CommBank research reveals top financial New Year’s resolutions for Australians, CBA’s Chief Behavioral Scientist explains “some practical strategies to help achieve New Year’s goals.”. With cost of living pressures top of mind, new consumer research released by Commonwealth Bank reveals Australians are “looking to...
EY Introduces South West Innovation Hub as Part of Fintech Investment

EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks “to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses.”. The...

