Pathway Homes, a real estate platform with a mission to create more homeowners, announced its partnership with Credit Saint, a credit restoration company. As part of this partnership, Pathway will be “providing its customers with a waived first work fee for Credit Saint’s services, as well as a free consultation and monthly discounts on Credit Saint’s services to help them stay on top of their credit health and on track towards making homeownership more attainable.”

23 HOURS AGO