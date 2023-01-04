Read full article on original website
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: stock goes live today!
The RTX 4070 Ti has officially been launched by Nvidia at CES 2023, starting at $799 (£799, around AU$1,170), and it goes on sale on January 5. This new graphics card is something of a wolf in sheep's clothing, and we don't mean that in a bad way. The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti was originally slated for release as the RTX 4080 12GB, before Nvidia pulled a U-turn and 'unlaunched' that card, admitting that the name was confusing when another RTX 4080 already exists.
Dell wants to cut out Chinese-made chips
Dell has announced plans to phase out chips made in China from its machines by 2024 in a move that could to have major repercussions across the wider tech industry. A person familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia (opens in new tab): “The determined shift involves not only those chips that are currently made by Chinese chipmakers but also at the facilities in China of non-Chinese suppliers”.
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 renders show an uninspiring selection of colors
We’ve previously heard from multiple sources that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might come in just four shades, but we hadn’t seen what all of those colors actually looked like – but we may now know. Leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) has shared renders of the...
Windows 11 figures are finally rising as businesses start to welcome upgrades
Enterprises such as Accenture and L’Oreal are leading the charge for Windows 11 adoption amongst businesses, and, although there’s still a long way to go, analysts aren’t concerned. The latest data from web analytics service Statcounter (via The Register (opens in new tab)) reveals that Windows 11...
Lightyear reveals new $40,000 solar-powered car, claims it will sell in 2025
Like pixies and pegasus, the idea of a solar-powered car is dreamy and perfect. Who wouldn’t want a car powered by the sun? Who doesn’t want to ditch the lines and bills at the gas station? This car can go up to 450 miles on a single charge, with solar panels covering five square meters of roof that can recover up to 12 km of range every hour. This car has four electric motors! This car … sounds almost too good to be true, doesn’t it?
Looking for cheap AirPods? The AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 at Amazon
If you're looking to save some cash on a pair of premium earbuds to kick off the new year, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and the best deal you can find right now.
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
This stand mixer is causing a stir at CES – and it's a smart option for bakers
We love cake here at TechRadar, and obviously we love tech, so when the two combine something pretty magical happens – and in this case, it's a smart mixer. Our time at CES 2023 in Las Vegas has been pretty eye-opening, with some of the best robot vacuums and best smart home devices being unveiled. And the latest gadget to catch our eye is a counter-top appliance from GE Profile, which has been named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).
Amazon secures $8bn loan to secure itself against market turbulence
As global events continue to affect the way customers spend their money in 2023, Amazon has secured an $8 billion loan in anticipation of market headwinds. The loan (opens in new tab), active from 3 January 2023, has been provided by a consortium including Singaporean DBS Bank and Japanese Mizuho Bank, with the company saying it will be used to strengthen Amazon's financial position and provide a buffer against any potential economic downturn.
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook comes with modular accessories to boost your productivity
Giving your work laptop an extra boost could soon be a whole lot easier thanks to a new launch from Lenovo. At its recent CES 2023 event, the company revealed details on the fourth generation of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p, including some pretty hefty updates and a unique feature that sets it apart from almost every other laptop currently available - but it’ll come at a price.
Microsoft and AMD want to make Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs run games faster in Windows 11
AMD and Microsoft are collaborating to ensure that the new design of the high-end Ryzen 7000 X3D processors which Team Red just revealed at CES 2023 works well enough in Windows 11, and is speedy enough for gaming. If you recall, AMD unveiled a trio of new X3D models at...
Microsoft Windows boss says AI will "reinvent how you do everything"
One of Microsoft's top executives has kicked off the company's 2023 by stating that AI is set to have a transformational effect on how most of us live and work. Speaking at CES 2023, company Chief Product Officer Panos Panay declared that “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows, quite literally”, likening it to the effect that the development of the mouse had on graphical user interface.
Focal Vestia are the most gorgeous speakers I've seen at CES 2023
Why do I love CES 2023 so very much? Because it's the ideal stage for a big reveal. Take French specialist, Focal. This stylish high-end audio outfit has chosen the huge Las Vegas expo to launch Vestia, a new series of speakers available in a range of finishes, geared towards both music and movie setups.
Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i makes a case for dual-screen laptops, and it doesn't suck
Lenovo is taking dual-screen concept to the next level with the Yoga Book 9i, one of the first laptops with two full-size OLED touchscreens. Tech companies in the past have tried creating dual screen laptops. Sadly, they either don’t go anywhere, like the Microsoft Surface Neo, or are diminished in scale. This new Lenovo laptop, however, is doing things a little differently.
Why Dell Technologies is the technology partner your small business needs this year
Whether your new year's resolution is to finally chase that dream and start a small business of your own, or scale your business to the next level, having the right hardware is vital, as is having the right hardware partner. Dell Technologies is one of the most well-established brands in...
New year fitness goals? Don't miss the Fitbit Charge 5 at its lowest ever price
The Fitbit Charge 5 is just £99 (was £169) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today - an absolute bargain price for this excellent fitness tracker and a great deal if you're looking for a handy aid for those New Year's fitness goals. At £70 off the full...
WhatsApp's latest update lets you message even through internet shutdowns and outages
WhatsApp users can now stay connected even during internet shutdowns and outages thanks to a new update. The messaging app has introduced a free proxy support directly within its platform for all users that can be used as an alternative method to send and receive messages when direct access to the app is blocked.
I grabbed 1.5TB cloud storage for free for life: Here’s how
(Update: 7/1/2023): The table is no longer available so I copied and pasted the entirety of the document below. Apologies for the inconvenience. As of January 2023, we have recorded 34 free cloud storage providers with a combined capacity of almost 1.5TB. The majority of these providers are based in Europe and offer capacities between 1GB and a staggering 1TB.
The best GoPro apps and accessories for boosting your fitness workouts
Sticking to your fitness goals is a lot easier when exercise is a byproduct of having fun. And those are the kinds of workouts that GoPro action cams love to be a part of. Whether you're recording a Go Ape adventure, check your lifting form, or adding motivational data to your cycling videos, these little action cams can be brilliant exercise buddies. After all, research shows (opens in new tab) that people who enjoy exercise are far less likely to spend time on the sofa.
