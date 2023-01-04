Read full article on original website
Chaska-Chanhassen Alpine ski team season gets underway
People might have mixed emotions about the recent winter storms, but the Chaska-Chanhassen alpine ski team was ready for winter as its season started in January. With the season beginning in the first week of the new year, the 37 athletes on this year’s StormHawks is the most since head coach Tony Gilbertson has been with the program. Growing the program comes with benefits and challenges. While Gilbertson wants plenty of athletes on the program, the team will get athletes who have never skied before. He acknowledged it can be tough to balance teaching them beginner skiing skills while also expecting them to compete in meets, but the growth potential of athletes is fun to watch.
42nd annual Prior Lake Sportsmen's Club Ice Fishing Contest returns this month
Hundreds of anglers from the surrounding area are expected to attend — weather permitting — the 42nd annual Prior Lake Sportsmen’s Club Ice Fishing Contest which returns on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1-3 p.m., at Sand Point Beach on Prior Lake. The PLSC is a nonprofit organization...
AMSOIL Championship Snocross returns to Canterbury Park
The AMSOIL Championship Snocross series returns to Canterbury Park next week, bringing hundreds of professional and amateur racers from around the world to Shakopee. The “Pirtek Snocross National,” the second stop on this snocross series tour, takes place Jan. 13-14. “Canterbury is always our ‘Super Bowl’ or ‘Daytona’...
Longtime agreement expires between Canterbury Park and Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community
A longtime purse enhancement and marketing agreement between Canterbury Park and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community has expired and won’t be renewed, according to a statement Canterbury Park CEO Randy Sampson issued Wednesday, Dec. 4. The $84 million agreement over the last ten years supported daily purses for horse...
Prior Lake High School Low Brass Ensemble performs at 2023 Inaugural Ceremony
On Monday, Jan. 2, members of the Prior Lake High School Low Brass Ensemble performed at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul for Minnesota's 2023 Inaugural Ceremony. They performed the piece "Simple Gifts” arranged by Mike Forbes in front of a packed house where several lawmakers took their oaths of office leading into the start of the 2023 legislative session.
Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region
Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
Looking back: 100 years ago: F.H. Juergens accepts appointment as postmaster
The auction having taken place last Saturday, John Hennes of St. Benedict moved to Jordan Monday to take charge of the saloon he purchased from Mr. Adams. World News – Marconi has demonstrated it’s feasible to send wireless messages and a company has been organized to transfer thoughts from America to Europe at ten cents a word.
Remember When: Jan. 7, 2023
The committee on church debt liquidation, of the German Lutheran church, reported at a recent meeting that $300 have been cancelled in the past two years, and that the balance of $200 will, they trust, be cancelled by April 1, 1898. All voting members are taxed 25 cents monthly for this fund.
Jordan City Council approves strategic plan
Months of discussion and gathering feedback have yielded a new strategic plan for Jordan’s future. The city council approved the plan, which calls for a number of action items to enhance the city’s status and amenities, in December. First introduced in March, city officials spent months refining the focus of the plan and gathering feedback from city staff and other interested parties, including residents in an online survey last fall.
Where the heck it was
The correct answer to the quiz was The Hartman Garden Center and Tree Farm, located at 8099 Bavaria Road in Victoria. Nobody guessed correctly.
Prior Lake Schools to host second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast
On Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the community will come together at Prior Lake High School to show unity, promote equity and embrace our differences during the second annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast. During the event, students will recite Dr. King’s "I Have a Dream" speech....
Report: Savage nets over $500K in 2021 from liquor stores
Each year, the state auditor office compiles a report highlighting the profits and losses of municipal liquor stores across Minnesota. On Dec. 15, Marketplace Liquor in Savage was the backdrop of where the 2021 report was released. “The most striking data point is the historic increase of on-sale operations profit...
Obituary for Jacqueline D. Kurvers
After a courageous and faithful life, Jacqueline “Jacki” Stultz Kurvers, of Chanhassen, died peacefully at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia on December 31, 2022, after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Mel, and their sons, Kenneth and Mark; her brothers,...
Shakopee City Council approves plans for Highway 169 pedestrian bridge
The Shakopee City Council approved project plans at its Dec. 20 meeting for a pedestrian bridge over Highway 169. Councilors approved plans and specifications for the project and also ordered advertisements for bids. The pedestrian bridge will connect an existing trail north of Dean Lake to Quarry Lake Park and...
Obituary for Jeffrey R. Darby
Jeffrey R. Darby, age 58, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Shakopee. Jeff was born in Shakopee, on June 13, 1964, the son of Richard and Jean (Geis) Darby. He attended Shakopee High School, and his hobbies included golfing and hunting. Jeff is survived by his...
Shakopee police calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 2
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 29-Jan. 2. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Dec. 30:...
Recycle your tree for free at SMSC Organics Recycling Facility
From now until Jan. 27, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Organics Recycling Facility will be accepting live Christmas trees during business hours, free of charge. Trees must be free of all non-compostable decorations, tinsel and flocking. The facility is open to the public. Commercial tree drop-offs are accepted for a...
Obituary for Owen L. Riess
Owen L. Riess, age 66, of Prior Lake, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home. Owen was born in Rochester, MN, June 6, 1956, the son of Gordon and Rose. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Owen was happily married to Tracey (Ruff), and has a beloved daughter, Jacqueline Riess. He loved them both dearly, and would do anything for them.
Shakopee City Council selects special election date, mayor appoints interim councilor
The Shakopee City Council selected a special election date to fill a vacant city council seat during its first council meeting of the year Tuesday night, Jan. 3. The seat became vacant when Mayor Matt Lehman, who had served as a city councilor for more than 20 years, was elected mayor in November. The council unanimously approved Tuesday, April 11, for the special election. This is the earliest date the city can hold the election.
Scott County Law Enforcement Memorial Scholarship application process now open
The Scott County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Association Scholarship Committee is now accepting applications for their 2023 scholarship. The Scott County Law Enforcement Memorial Scholarship is a committee and funds dedicated to recognizing the future of law enforcement, while remembering the past and for those who have died while serving on active duty within Scott County, including Deputy Luverne Realander, Officer Terry McGovern, Deputy George Lill, Trooper Scott Guscette, Deputy Jon Niemann, Deputy Darrell Honza, Deputy Mary Hensel and Officer Mark Dominiak.
