People might have mixed emotions about the recent winter storms, but the Chaska-Chanhassen alpine ski team was ready for winter as its season started in January. With the season beginning in the first week of the new year, the 37 athletes on this year’s StormHawks is the most since head coach Tony Gilbertson has been with the program. Growing the program comes with benefits and challenges. While Gilbertson wants plenty of athletes on the program, the team will get athletes who have never skied before. He acknowledged it can be tough to balance teaching them beginner skiing skills while also expecting them to compete in meets, but the growth potential of athletes is fun to watch.

20 HOURS AGO