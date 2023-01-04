ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Fire destroys barn in Lakeland

By By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awnDX_0k34xWar00

LAKELAND—Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire in the Lakeland area Monday night. While most of the animals inside were able to get out safely, an undetermined number were lost in the blaze, according to Friends of the Northland FireWire.

The barn was a total loss.

The fire was reported about 11:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of Long Lake Road.

Responding departments included Lakeland, Biwabik, Palo, Fayal, Makinen, and Gilbert. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lakeland Gazette

South Pipkin Road in Lakeland Closing for Three Weeks

South Pipkin Road in Lakeland is scheduled to close to traffic just south of Maple Hill Drive for three weeks starting Monday, January 9 to install a 48″ stormwater drainage pipe adjacent to the northbound travel lane as part of the ongoing West Pipkin Road widening project. Traffic will be briefly detoured along West Pipkin Road and Old Medulla Road to Waring Road to bypass the work zone. Commuters can expect minor travel delays, particularly during weekday peak hours. Drivers are advised to drive carefully, be alert to signs, and to add extra time to trips through this area.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

SUBSURFACE UTILITY INVESTIGATIVE WORK WILL CLOSE THE INTERSECTION AT CENTRAL AVENUE & VISTA PLACE

On the morning of Monday, January 9th, City of Lakeland Wastewater crews will be conducting subsurface investigative work at the intersection of Central Avenue and Vista Place starting around 8 a.m. The intersection will be closed for several hours while the work is being completed. Traffic control and detour signage will be put in place for the duration of the closure. This investigation work is part of the preliminary engineering process for the upcoming Western Trunk Sewer Replacement project slated to start in 2024.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
LAKE WALES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident

A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
DUNEDIN, FL
10NEWS

Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
LAKELAND, FL
