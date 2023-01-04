Fire destroys barn in Lakeland

LAKELAND—Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire in the Lakeland area Monday night. While most of the animals inside were able to get out safely, an undetermined number were lost in the blaze, according to Friends of the Northland FireWire.

The barn was a total loss.

The fire was reported about 11:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of Long Lake Road.

Responding departments included Lakeland, Biwabik, Palo, Fayal, Makinen, and Gilbert. The cause of the fire is under investigation.