ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC mayor hit with two more rat complaints at his Brooklyn home

By Gwynne Hogan
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETMxv_0k34xGiT00
Mayor Eric Adams was hit with two more citations for a rat infestation at his Bed-Stuy brownstone.

Once again, Mayor Eric Adams has been hit with summonses for a rat infestation outside his Bed-Stuy brownstone, records show.

Adams received two $300 summonses after a visit on Dec. 7 from a city health department inspector who found “a rat burrow,” “fresh rat droppings” and an “active rat runway” along the mayor’s property line.

It’s the fifth time that inspectors have found rats outside Adams’ home since 2018, records from OpenData show. The New York Daily News first reported on the latest summonses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANgq3_0k34xGiT00

Mayor Adams has repeatedly said that 'rats don't run this city.'

Adams beat a previous $300 violation in December, a day before the most recent health inspector visit, assuring the hearing officer he’d taken sufficient steps to try to combat rats at his property by spending $7,000 on various abatement measures. He’s due before a hearing officer on Jan. 12 to fight the latest fine, according to the city summons.

Adams vowed that he would fight the ticket.

“I am concerned that, despite previously spending nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation efforts, I received two new summonses on the same day, even though a neutral hearing officer found that I ‘demonstrate[d] sufficient steps taken … to prevent and control infestation at [my] property,” Adams said in a statement. “I will again challenge these violations and show that rats don’t run this city."

The mayor isn’t the only homeowner with this problem in his neighborhood — 11 properties on Adams' Bed-Stuy block also failed their most recent rat inspections, according to the city’s Rat Information Portal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fCVa_0k34xGiT00

Rats have been a throughline of Adams’ political career for years , and he’s made combatting them a defining issue of his mayoralty, mentioning them at least 80 times in public appearances since mid-October, Gothamist reported.

In October, the city pushed back the hours people can leave trash outside ahead of collection the next day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Adams later announced the hiring of a rat czar to oversee the city’s efforts.

But his tactics have been criticized by rodent experts who say attempting to defeat rats with poison and traps without removing their food source – heaps of trash left unattended overnight rather than in rat-proof containers — is futile. The city recently ordered a $4 million study to see if containers would work.

Following reports of the latest summons the mayor received, Curtis Sliwa, the animal-loving crime vigilante who ran against Adams in the 2021 general election, promised to rally outside Adams’ brownstone and offered to build him a feral cat colony to help manage his rat infestation.

"Feral cats are Mother Nature's way of eliminating rats, rodents and mice,” said Nancy Sliwa, who promised to join her husband Wednesday afternoon, in a statement.

Sliwa has offered to serve as rat czar for free.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

Democrats won’t kick Lester Chang out of the NY Assembly

Assemblyman Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) arrives in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Chang can remain in the Assembly. Speaker Carl Heastie announced his decision on Friday afternoon, but vowed to refer the findings of an investigation to authorities. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Curtis Sliwa shows up with cats in tow as he pitches Mayor Adams on plan to be NYC rat czar

Mayor Eric Adams has another pest in his life! Hizzoner bashed Curtis Sliwa as an unemployed nuisance Wednesday after his former mayoral rival offered to become New York’s “rat czar” and to personally step in to put an end to an ongoing rodent infestation at Adams’ Brooklyn building. “I will take him up on his offer. You know, if he says he will be my rat czar for free, I’m going to call him and I would like for him to come on board to do it,” Adams told reporters at a press conference Wednesday.   “Don’t put it out there if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Has a Bigger Pest Than Rats: Curtis Sliwa

Curtis Sliwa lost badly to Eric Adams in his 2021 bid to become New York’s next mayor, but he remains a tireless self-promoter and on Wednesday he enlisted two cats for a media stunt involving rats and the man who roundly defeated him.The problem of rats has literally hit home for Adams, who has twice received summonses for evidence of rodent infestation at his Brooklyn brownstone. He managed to get the first ticket dismissed last month after attesting that he had spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation. He was almost immediately hit with two more summonses for, among other things,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

4 Brooklyn hospitals still in negotiations with nurses’ union

Four private sector hospital systems in Brooklyn continue to negotiate with the nurses’ union as a potential Monday strike looms at hospitals across the city. Contracts expired on Dec. 31 for roughly 17,000 members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) at a dozen New York City hospitals. And after the last three traumatic years of COVID-19, overcrowded hospitals and staff shortages, nurses without a new contract say they are ready to walk.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open

A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic. Amarachi staff says they’ve been struggling to fill the restaurant since the pandemic began and still has yet to pick up, to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two stabbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Cafe in the Cards for Cadman Plaza Park in Downtown Brooklyn

A new cafe could soon be coming to Downtown Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza Park, with the city asking businesses interested in setting up shop to submit a proposal of their plans. According to the NYC Parks Department’s request for proposals, the cafe would take over the circa 1950s concrete maintenance building that sits near Cadman Plaza West and Tillary Street. The concessionaire, who must have experience in the food service industry, will be tasked with transforming “the current structure into a cafe that adds to the ambience of Cadman Plaza Park and provides an amenity to park goers,” the RFP says.
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, missing in Brooklyn: NYPD

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. Esteban Rivera was last seen when he left his Bay 20th Street home near Cropsey Avenue around 7:20 a.m., officials said. Police have asked for help finding the missing boy. Rivera is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy