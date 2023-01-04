H&M Launches ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

H&M has launched an immersive gaming experience called “Loooptopia” on Roblox. The game allows players to experiment with materials and patterns and create a virtual garment and wardrobe for their avatar. H&M has partnered with metaverse studio Dubit.

“People who shop and wear H&M garments and accessories are increasingly spending time in virtual spaces and digital worlds. The H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is now allowing us to explore new ways to engage with our current and new customers in the places they love to be, both online and offline,” said Linda Li, head of customer activation and marketing at H&M Americas. “In the coming years, H&M will continue to explore this fast-growing expanse of virtual and augmented realities.”

The experience is an immersive 3D experience that includes social interaction, mini games, styling sessions and alternate worlds. It allows users to experiment with their digital identity and learn about fashion and circularity.

“Loooptopia” on Roblox.

“We loved collaborating with H&M to build the H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox — the place on Roblox where anybody can be a fashion designer,” said Andrew Douthwaite, chief commercial officer at Dubit. “”H&M wanted to offer an experience that promotes fun and sustainability, in keeping with their brand DNA of style, creativity and culture.”

The focus of the interactive world is a vibrant city square, which sets the stage for visitors to embark on play sessions in alternate worlds like Rainbooow Fields, Neon Studiooo and Fabric Fooorest. Users can style their avatar with newly created clothes and complement these with accessories, dance moves, music tracks and special effects to create a performance on the runway. They can also catch up with friends to trade clothes and take selfies or admire each other’s creations. Users can recycle old clothes to earn super-rare elements.

“At H&M we want to encourage the emerging generation of digital natives to express themselves through fashion both off and on screen. H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is an exciting new world that unleashes creativity and lets players create and evolve their virtual wardrobe on Roblox, so they can feel the most like themselves through their avatar,” said Max Heirbaut, global head of brand experience, metaverse, for H&M.