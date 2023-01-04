Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Hear What Nickelback Sound Like Singing Pearl Jam, RHCP + Guns N Roses
After decades near the top of the rock world, you can bet the musical knowledge of the members of Nickelback is pretty damn extensive. The band recently had a chance to showcase some of their internal song libraries by taking part in a video feature for Elle Magazine based upon word association.
Why Hardy Thinks There’s a Crossover Between Rock + Country
Experimenting with different genres is nothing new, but Hardy is one of the most prominent country artists who's made a shift toward rock in recent years. Ahead of the release of his upcoming country-rock album The Mockingbird & The Crow, the artist has touched a bit upon why he thinks there's a crossover between the two music styles.
Daughtry + Lzzy Hale Give Powerhouse Vocal Performances Covering Journey’s ‘Separate Ways’ for Song’s 40th Anniversary
It takes a powerhouse voice to take on the Journey classic, "Separate Ways," so how about we give you two? Daughtry has covered the song, with a vocal assist from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale giving us the first must-listen cover of 2023!. The song is arriving today (Jan. 5) to coincide...
OMG! Country Star Chase Rice’s New Music Video Features Cheyenne
Back in October last year, we discovered that Country Music star Chase Rice was spotted in Downtown Cheyenne on a break from filming his newest music video. Apparently, Rice enjoyed some of his time here in the Magic City of Plains shopping at 307 Roots Boutique. Of course, at the...
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
10 Rock + Metal Bands Featuring a Parent + Their Child[ren]
It’s not unusual for the children of revered musicians to become musicians, too. Just look at Jay Weinberg, Jakob Dylan, Norah Jones, Austin Dickinson, Dweezil Zappa, Chelsea Tyler, Joey Armstrong and Kofi Baker for proof that plenty of kids become professional chips off the old musical block. It's far...
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Jack Black ‘Thinking About’ Doing ‘Tenacious D’ + ‘School of Rock’ Movie Sequels
Jack Black's love of rock has crossed over into his film career a few times, and the Tenacious D singer reveals that he would like to revisit two of his rock-centric films. While speaking with SiriusXM's Caity Babs, Black was asked about the potential for sequels to The School of Rock and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, sharing his desire for more.
