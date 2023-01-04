ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mother Jones

Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Lightfoot's new ad attacks Garcia on 'crypto crook'

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. It’s hard to imagine a wilder day in Congress, but the day is young. ROUGH AND TUMBLE: The Chicago mayor’s race heats up on the airwaves this week with Mayor Lori Lightfoot out with the first negative TV ad of the campaign, casting Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as someone who pals around with “crypto crooks” and “indicted pols.”
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Village neighbors won't help pay for CTA water tower removal

The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
FOREST PARK, IL
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago

© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
CHICAGO, IL
railfan.com

Report: Amtrak 'Airo' Project Already Behind Schedule

WASHINGTON — A new report from the Amtrak Office of Inspector General has found that the construction of 83 new Airo trainsets is already behind schedule and over budget. The news comes just weeks after Amtrak triumphantly released renderings of the new trains that will eventually run from coast to coast. The new trains are being built by Siemens Mobility in a deal worth $7.4 billion. The first ones are expected to arrive in 2026. The deal was first announced in July 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE

