Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
'Struggling' Chicago residents outraged over Lori Lightfoot's decision to house migrants: 'Help my own first'
Woodlawn residents spoke out Thursday about a Chicago proposal to house migrants from the Texas border at a vacant Chicago Public School building.
Aging Southeast Side Bridges Over Calumet River To Be Restored With $144 Million From Feds
EAST SIDE — Four bridges crossing the Calumet River on the Southeast Side will be restored using $144 million in federal funding, officials announced Wednesday with Vice President Kamala Harris. The 92nd Street-Ewing Avenue, 95th Street, 100th Street and 106th Street bridges over the Calumet River will be rehabilitated...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Chicago to celebrate bipartisan infrastructure law
CHICAGO — On a wet, blustery, overcast afternoon Wednesday along the Calumet River on the City’s Southeast Side, United States Vice President Kamala Harris led a celebration at Crowley’s Yacht Yard. Chicago is set to get $144 million in grant funds under the bipartisan infrastructure law to help rehabilitate four bridges crossing the Calumet River. […]
Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
Southwest crew members are sleeping in airports, Buttigieg says
As Southwest Airlines' flight schedule melts down with thousands of cancellations, crew members are being stranded in airports alongside passengers, according to Buttigieg.
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support Migrants
Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Lori LightfootPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. It was only recently that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she needed money to support migrants that were bussed in from Texas. She recently announced the City of Chicago needed $53.5 million to support the recently arrived migrants.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
POLITICO
Lightfoot's new ad attacks Garcia on 'crypto crook'
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. It’s hard to imagine a wilder day in Congress, but the day is young. ROUGH AND TUMBLE: The Chicago mayor’s race heats up on the airwaves this week with Mayor Lori Lightfoot out with the first negative TV ad of the campaign, casting Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as someone who pals around with “crypto crooks” and “indicted pols.”
Forest Park Review
Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal
The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
Colorado helping transport migrants by bus to final destinations
About 70 percent of the migrants arriving have plans to go elsewhere, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago
© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bank of America Commits $13M to Chicago-Area Nonprofits Working to Improve Economic Opportunity
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) announced it has committed $13 million in funding to more than 100 Chicago-area nonprofit organizations working “to drive economic opportunity for individuals and families in underserved Chicagoland communities.”. In 2022, Bank of America partnered with nonprofits that are “addressing key factors that contribute to...
railfan.com
Report: Amtrak ‘Airo’ Project Already Behind Schedule
WASHINGTON — A new report from the Amtrak Office of Inspector General has found that the construction of 83 new Airo trainsets is already behind schedule and over budget. The news comes just weeks after Amtrak triumphantly released renderings of the new trains that will eventually run from coast to coast. The new trains are being built by Siemens Mobility in a deal worth $7.4 billion. The first ones are expected to arrive in 2026. The deal was first announced in July 2021.
Comments / 1