beavercountyradio.com
COLD CASE – DAVID “SLEDGE” LEGGE – 1982 HOMICIDE – INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP – BEAVER COUNTY – DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING? CASH REWARD!
The PA State Police Troop D – Beaver Station continue their investigation on a homicide that occurred on January 6, 1982. David LEGGE left his place of work at approximately 1700 hours. At approximately 1820 hours, LEGGE made a phone call to a friend and was never heard from again. LEGGE was discovered hanging from the Lynx Bridge, located on Hookstown Grade Road, Independence Township, Beaver County on 01/07/82 by a nearby resident who was checking his hunting traps. Once LEGGE had been removed from the bridge, it was discovered that he had been shot multiple times. It was determined that LEGGE had died from the multiple gunshot wounds. It appears that the incident occurred LEGGE’s van and the actor(s) tried disposing LEGGE by throwing him off the bridge. The actor(s) were apparently unaware that LEGGE’s leg had become entangled on the bridge. LEGGE’s van, is described as a 1980 gray Chevrolet van, and was later discovered in Ambridge Borough, Beaver County. Victim’s Name: David Albert LEGGE A.K.A “Sledge” Age: 32 (at the time of the incident)
Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
2 arrested after police say they ransacked, stole from dozens of cars in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after police said they ransacked approximately 50 cars in neighborhoods this week in Beaver and Brighton Townships, stealing gift cards, cash, laptops, and other personal items. Police arrested Marquez Buckenheimer, 23, and Krzystoff McCauley, 19. Ring doorbell footage and a...
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
butlerradio.com
Illinois Man Charged With Exposing Himself In Grove City Parking Lot
A man from Illinois is in police custody after he was caught exposing himself in a Grove City parking lot and led police on a high speed chase. The incident stems back to April of last year, when 27-year-old Jason McAllister was allegedly exposing himself in the Wal-Mart parking lot on West Main Street. Police soon arrived on scene and that’s when McAllister took off in his Tesla.
Youngstown man arrested in Pa. on drug charges
A Youngstown man is facing drug charges in Lawrence County after police say he was found with approximately four pounds of marijuana.
Woman reported missing in Austintown
The family of a woman who lives in Austintown is worried about her.
WFMJ.com
Man facing charges after allegedly setting fire to occupied home in New Castle
New Castle Police have arrested a man for arson and attempted homicide after he allegedly set fire to a home in the area Wednesday. Investigators say Logan Slosser set fire to a home in the 700 block of Sampson Street around 11 a.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe told...
Police: Arrest warrant issued for man after woman found stabbed to death in her Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a woman was found stabbed in her home. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified. According to police, 50-year-old William L. Fitzgerald is wanted for the murder of Tarae Washington. Court documents...
WFMJ.com
Warren Police: Child found at home with pot, mushrooms growing
A Warren couple face child endangering and other charges after police say a six-year-old girl was found at their home where marijuana and illegal mushrooms were being grown. Officers were called to investigate a report that an intruder was inside a garage on the 2400 block of Hamilton Street NW Thursday night.
Mom with baby reports ambush in Niles; man arrested
A mother and her 9-month-old son were treated at a local hospital after the mother said she was assaulted by five women and the child's father.
wtae.com
Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
Homicide charges filed against tractor-trailer driver in I-79 crash that killed student, bus driver
The driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a crash that killed a student and school bus driver has been charged. Karandeep Singh, 30, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle as well as several counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless driving, impeding movement of traffic and operating with unsafe equipment.
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 29, 2022 at approximately 12:06 p.m., PA State Police investigated a reported theft of services at Harmony Hardscape & Landscape, located on Route 422, Slippery Rock Township. The victim related that on September 12, 2022, a check, which had been supplied by their customer, in the amount of $3,865.78 had been denied by Wesbanco as having insufficient funds. The victim related that a single payment was made on 11/11/22, but that the victim has been unsuccessful in establishing contact with the customer since the date. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police New Castle, referencing PA 2022-1654754.
6 arrested on crack cocaine, heroin charges in McKeesport
Authorities seized more than $147,000 worth of cocaine, as well as crack cocaine, heroin and three guns last week during a drug raid that netted seven people allegedly involved in a major drug trafficking ring in McKeesport, as well as illegal gambling in McKeesport, the state attorney general said. Curtis...
11-month drug trafficking investigation results in 7 Allegheny County arrests, AG says
Charges have been filed against seven people as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The 11-month investigation resulted in the arrests of multiple people for selling drugs and facilitating illegal gambling in McKeesport, according to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro. While executing search...
beavercountyradio.com
Cow hangs out at Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa, Police Respond
Photo submitted by Kim Snyder. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 6, 2023 10:19 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) A lost cow found its way to Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa Friday Night. Hopewell Police responded to the curious hoofed animal. A witness tells Beaver County Radio Police the officers had resistance from the cow when they tried to walk him towards the woods. It is currently unknown if the cow has made it home or not.
7 charged in drug trafficking in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven people are facing charges related to drug trafficking in Allegheny County, officials say.According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, an 11-month investigation resulted in the arrests of seven people for selling cocaine and other controlled substances, and facilitating illegal gambling in McKeesport.Robert McLean, Earl McClinton, Isaiah Warren, Ramone Williams, Corry Sanders and Kaleb Howard were all arrested."Today, thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we shut down a major drug trafficking operation in McKeesport," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a release. "The defendants profited from selling dangerous drugs that have devastated lives across Western Pennsylvania. These arrests are a reminder that our office will pursue drug trafficking organizations no matter which community they prey upon in our Commonwealth."Officials say more than 1,470 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 8.5 grams of heroin and three firearms were seized
15 facing charges following Trumbull County gambling investigations
Fifteen people are facing criminal summons on charges of operating a gambling house and gambling following an investigation into gambling complaints at four locations in Trumbull County.
Complaint: Police arrest Hermitage shooting suspect after jump from second-story window
A Farrell man is facing charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Hermitage apartment complex on Wednesday.
