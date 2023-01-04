The PA State Police Troop D – Beaver Station continue their investigation on a homicide that occurred on January 6, 1982. David LEGGE left his place of work at approximately 1700 hours. At approximately 1820 hours, LEGGE made a phone call to a friend and was never heard from again. LEGGE was discovered hanging from the Lynx Bridge, located on Hookstown Grade Road, Independence Township, Beaver County on 01/07/82 by a nearby resident who was checking his hunting traps. Once LEGGE had been removed from the bridge, it was discovered that he had been shot multiple times. It was determined that LEGGE had died from the multiple gunshot wounds. It appears that the incident occurred LEGGE’s van and the actor(s) tried disposing LEGGE by throwing him off the bridge. The actor(s) were apparently unaware that LEGGE’s leg had become entangled on the bridge. LEGGE’s van, is described as a 1980 gray Chevrolet van, and was later discovered in Ambridge Borough, Beaver County. Victim’s Name: David Albert LEGGE A.K.A “Sledge” Age: 32 (at the time of the incident)

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO