Beaver Falls, PA

COLD CASE – DAVID “SLEDGE” LEGGE – 1982 HOMICIDE – INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP – BEAVER COUNTY – DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING? CASH REWARD!

The PA State Police Troop D – Beaver Station continue their investigation on a homicide that occurred on January 6, 1982. David LEGGE left his place of work at approximately 1700 hours. At approximately 1820 hours, LEGGE made a phone call to a friend and was never heard from again. LEGGE was discovered hanging from the Lynx Bridge, located on Hookstown Grade Road, Independence Township, Beaver County on 01/07/82 by a nearby resident who was checking his hunting traps. Once LEGGE had been removed from the bridge, it was discovered that he had been shot multiple times. It was determined that LEGGE had died from the multiple gunshot wounds. It appears that the incident occurred LEGGE’s van and the actor(s) tried disposing LEGGE by throwing him off the bridge. The actor(s) were apparently unaware that LEGGE’s leg had become entangled on the bridge. LEGGE’s van, is described as a 1980 gray Chevrolet van, and was later discovered in Ambridge Borough, Beaver County. Victim’s Name: David Albert LEGGE A.K.A “Sledge” Age: 32 (at the time of the incident)
Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
Illinois Man Charged With Exposing Himself In Grove City Parking Lot

A man from Illinois is in police custody after he was caught exposing himself in a Grove City parking lot and led police on a high speed chase. The incident stems back to April of last year, when 27-year-old Jason McAllister was allegedly exposing himself in the Wal-Mart parking lot on West Main Street. Police soon arrived on scene and that’s when McAllister took off in his Tesla.
Warren Police: Child found at home with pot, mushrooms growing

A Warren couple face child endangering and other charges after police say a six-year-old girl was found at their home where marijuana and illegal mushrooms were being grown. Officers were called to investigate a report that an intruder was inside a garage on the 2400 block of Hamilton Street NW Thursday night.
Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
Homicide charges filed against tractor-trailer driver in I-79 crash that killed student, bus driver

The driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a crash that killed a student and school bus driver has been charged. Karandeep Singh, 30, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle as well as several counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless driving, impeding movement of traffic and operating with unsafe equipment.
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On December 29, 2022 at approximately 12:06 p.m., PA State Police investigated a reported theft of services at Harmony Hardscape & Landscape, located on Route 422, Slippery Rock Township. The victim related that on September 12, 2022, a check, which had been supplied by their customer, in the amount of $3,865.78 had been denied by Wesbanco as having insufficient funds. The victim related that a single payment was made on 11/11/22, but that the victim has been unsuccessful in establishing contact with the customer since the date. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police New Castle, referencing PA 2022-1654754.
Cow hangs out at Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa, Police Respond

Photo submitted by Kim Snyder. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 6, 2023 10:19 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) A lost cow found its way to Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa Friday Night. Hopewell Police responded to the curious hoofed animal. A witness tells Beaver County Radio Police the officers had resistance from the cow when they tried to walk him towards the woods. It is currently unknown if the cow has made it home or not.
7 charged in drug trafficking in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven people are facing charges related to drug trafficking in Allegheny County, officials say.According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, an 11-month investigation resulted in the arrests of seven people for selling cocaine and other controlled substances, and facilitating illegal gambling in McKeesport.Robert McLean, Earl McClinton, Isaiah Warren, Ramone Williams, Corry Sanders and Kaleb Howard were all arrested."Today, thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we shut down a major drug trafficking operation in McKeesport," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a release. "The defendants profited from selling dangerous drugs that have devastated lives across Western Pennsylvania. These arrests are a reminder that our office will pursue drug trafficking organizations no matter which community they prey upon in our Commonwealth."Officials say more than 1,470 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 8.5 grams of heroin and three firearms were seized
