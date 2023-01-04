Read full article on original website
Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
Huntsville Hospital ER director discusses wait times
News 19 had received several viewer news tips in recent weeks from people concerned about "long wait times" for the emergency department at Huntsville Hospital.
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
How four Limestone County schools are recovering after plumbing damage
ATHENS, Ala. — January 4 was the first day back to school for Limestone County schools. But while faculty and students were enjoying Christmas break, four Limestone County schools were not so lucky. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd has the latest on plumbing damage. Dr. Randy Shearouse, Limestone County Schools...
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
Student found with gun at Huntsville’s Lee/New Century High School
A Huntsville City Schools student was found with a firearm on campus, school officials said. The incident happened this morning at Lee/New Century High School. According to an announcement from the school, the weapon was immediately confiscated. “We thank our HCS Security team and school resource officers for their fast...
City of Decatur looking to hire crossing guard
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are looking to hire a school crossing guard. The position will be a part-time seasonal job that comes with a $10 hourly pay rate. As a safety-sensitive job, persons in the position may be required to periodically...
What's coming to Limestone County in 2023?
ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama. Officials say the area's vast growth and development are only expected to continue throughout the New Year and beyond. So, if you are wondering what is coming in 2023, our reporter Jasamine Byrd takes us there.
Decatur pastor holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville. Andrew Gilliam, 27 was sleeping when he was shot on Wednesday at 3:00 a.m. Gilliam was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say two other units were shot into but no one else was injured.
A new connection point and more recreational activities coming to Decatur in 2023
DECATUR, Ala. — We have been getting a sneak peek into all the exciting things coming here to the Tennessee Valley and Decatur residents have a lot to look forward to as we continue into 2023. The "Steamboat Bill" Memorial Bridge acts as one of the gateways to the...
Cullman City Schools sets community meetings for strategic plan update
With 2023 now underway, Cullman City Schools is seeking community feedback to gauge key priorities, ideas and goals for the district’s strategic plan for the future. School leaders will conduct three community meetings this month to gather feedback and perception data from parents and community members to help frame a plan and set goals for Cullman City Schools for the next five to seven years. The meetings are open to the public and anyone in the Cullman community is invited to attend. The meetings are set for Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Terri Pines; Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at West...
Decatur school family remembers M.J. Moultry
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 13 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
Pinky Patel is bringing the party to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the highs and lows of being a PTA mom, which I’m sure many of you can relate to, Pinky Patel started sharing the thoughts everyone was thinking, and turned it into a career. The comedian, loved on Instagram and TikTok, is taking...
North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency care center coming to Madison County
Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville says it will “soon” begin building north Alabama’s first freestanding emergency department in the fast-growing Harvest area of northwest Madison County. The Crestwood Center ER-Harvest will open in 2024 at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. It will operate 24 hours...
Chestnut Grove Elementary creates memorial for 4-year-old shooting victim
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur elementary school has found a way to remember a 4-year-old boy who was killed in 2021. Mychal Moultry Jr. (”MJ”) was killed while visiting family in Chicago, IL in Sept. 2021. MJ was shot twice in the head while getting his hair braided.
Multiple units work to control large woods fire on Green Mountain
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Green Mountain Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a large woods fire ff off Vernadoe Trail which is off of Cecil Ashburn on the Blevins Gap Nature Preserve. According to HF&R, the call came in around 7 p.m. and...
Flower Friday: Say hello to Holly trees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A sunny day in January calls for some time spent outdoors. Matt Candeias with Huntsville Botanical Garden joined TVL to share more about the winter tree known as Holly.
Marshall Co. Sheriff announces new chief deputy
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new appointment for the position of Chief Deputy. According to a statement released by Sheriff Phil Sims, effective today Chief Investigator Willie Orr will be taking the role. “Chief Orr is well respected by all and has...
Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
