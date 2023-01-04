ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

WAFF

Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. "I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,"...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Student found with gun at Huntsville's Lee/New Century High School

A Huntsville City Schools student was found with a firearm on campus, school officials said. The incident happened this morning at Lee/New Century High School. According to an announcement from the school, the weapon was immediately confiscated. "We thank our HCS Security team and school resource officers for their fast...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur looking to hire crossing guard

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are looking to hire a school crossing guard. The position will be a part-time seasonal job that comes with a $10 hourly pay rate. As a safety-sensitive job, persons in the position may be required to periodically...
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

What's coming to Limestone County in 2023?

ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama. Officials say the area's vast growth and development are only expected to continue throughout the New Year and beyond. So, if you are wondering what is coming in 2023, our reporter Jasamine Byrd takes us there.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur pastor holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim

Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville. Andrew Gilliam, 27 was sleeping when he was shot on Wednesday at 3:00 a.m. Gilliam was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say two other units were shot into but no one else was injured.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools sets community meetings for strategic plan update

With 2023 now underway, Cullman City Schools is seeking community feedback to gauge key priorities, ideas and goals for the district's strategic plan for the future.  School leaders will conduct three community meetings this month to gather feedback and perception data from parents and community members to help frame a plan and set goals for Cullman City Schools for the next five to seven years. The meetings are open to the public and anyone in the Cullman community is invited to attend.  The meetings are set for Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Terri Pines; Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at West...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Decatur school family remembers M.J. Moultry

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff's Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff's office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 13 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Pinky Patel is bringing the party to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the highs and lows of being a PTA mom, which I'm sure many of you can relate to, Pinky Patel started sharing the thoughts everyone was thinking, and turned it into a career. The comedian, loved on Instagram and TikTok, is taking...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Flower Friday: Say hello to Holly trees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A sunny day in January calls for some time spent outdoors. Matt Candeias with Huntsville Botanical Garden joined TVL to share more about the winter tree known as Holly.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. Sheriff announces new chief deputy

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has announced a new appointment for the position of Chief Deputy. According to a statement released by Sheriff Phil Sims, effective today Chief Investigator Willie Orr will be taking the role. "Chief Orr is well respected by all and has...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

