People Were Sold Diesel in place of Unleaded Gas at Baden Speedway Friday Morning
File photo, Speedway sign in New Brighton taken by Frank Sparks. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. (Baden, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Beaver County residents took to social media to warn eachother of being sold Diesel in place of Unleaded gasoline at the Speedway location in Baden. Numerous claims were made that the unleaded tanks had been accidently filled with Diesel fuel and sold to unknowing customers for a period of hours between Thursday and Friday. A representative of the store confirmed to Beaver County Radio that Diesel was being pumped through the unleaded lines until the mistake was caught Friday morning. The store shut down the pumps when they realized the issue, and has since corrected the problem. Speedway customer service should be contacted for any claims of those who may have filled their gas engine with diesel.
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
Rochester Giant Eagle Evacuated Thursday Evening
(Rochester Township, PA) Shoppers were evacuated from the Giant Eagle store in Rochester Thursday evening. Multiple fire departments including Rochester, Beaver Falls, and New Brighton responded to the call of a burning smell in the store. After investigating, it was determined that one of the above door heaters was overheated. The store reopened a short time later.
West Middlesex Girls Outlast Farrell in Overtime; Grove City Girls Edge Sharpsville; Fairview Tops GM Jan. 5, 2023
FARRELL, Pa. – Emma Mild scored six of her 15 points in overtime as West Middlesex earned a hard-fought 43-37 win over Farrell in Region 1 action. Janiya Daniels scored six of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Farrell push the game to overtime. Caitlin...
Ambridge Residents May Experience Water Service Interruptions Thursday
(Ambridge, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Ambridge Water Authority Acting General Manager Krissy Zon released a statement saying there will be a temporary interruption in water service due to repairs being made to a pressure-reducing pit. Customers in the Anthony Wayne Terrance and Byerdales areas can expect water service to be interrupted Thursday. AWA recommends filling a pitcher of water for any medical necessary needs.
Cow hangs out at Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa, Police Respond
Photo submitted by Kim Snyder. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 6, 2023 10:19 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) A lost cow found its way to Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa Friday Night. Hopewell Police responded to the curious hoofed animal. A witness tells Beaver County Radio the officers had resistance from the cow when they tried to walk him towards the woods. It is currently unknown if the cow has made it home or not.
Daily Beaver County Forecast, January 4, 2023
Showers today with calm wind and a high of 61 degrees. Our chance of precipitation is 100%. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 38.
Hearing set on prohibiting large wind, solar projects in four Columbiana Co. townships
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the hearing would impact the Kensington Solar project. Columbiana County Commissioners have agreed to hold a hearing on banning future solar and wind farms in four townships. Commissioners have scheduled a 9:15 a.m. hearing at their offices on February...
Mine closed in West Virginia after fire
A fire occurred at a Marshall County mine on Thursday. The fire happened at the Shoemaker Mine at the Whittaker Portal. Details are limited at this time, but the U.S Department of Labor released the following statement: ‘The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while […]
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
Crews battle Washington County fire
ELRAMA, Pa. — A Washington County home appears heavily damaged after a fire ripped through it Friday afternoon. Video footage from Chopper 11 shows smoke coming from a home, located at 42 Ramage Ave., Elrama. A 911 dispatcher said no injuries have been reported so far. The call came...
Over $800,000 announced for traffic safety improvements in Mercer County
Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf has announced on Wednesday that PennDOT will be issuing approximately $15 million across 32 municipalities in Pennsylvania for traffic safety improvements including over $800,000 for Mercer County. The funds will go towards two safety projects in the county. $400,000 was announced for State Street traffic signals...
Coroner IDs Driver Killed After Vehicle Collides Head-On with Tractor-Trailer on Route 8
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a local man who died on Thursday morning following a head-on collision on State Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County. According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim of the deadly crash has been identified as...
Area Man Injured After Vehicle Strikes Guide Rail, Rolls into Ditch Off Route 8
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a crash that occurred on 15th Street in Sandycreek Township. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on January 4, the crash took place around 7:48 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on 15th Street (State Route 8), north of Mercer Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
New Stanton warehouse construction forces closure of Glenn Fox Road
New Stanton officials said a portion of Glenn Fox Road in the borough will close Friday. It will not reopen until sometime this spring, said Jeff McLaughlin, borough manager. The closure was necessary to accommodate the increasing number of construction vehicles traveling to the build site of a 1 million square foot warehouse in the area.
Aliquippa City Council Reorganized
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 5, 2023 11:58 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) City Council members reorganized Wednesday night reappointed Myron Sainovich as its solicitor for 2023, RAR Engineering was reappointed as engineer, Mark C. Turnley was reappointed auditor, Harlan Stone was reappointed zoning solicitor, Kate Dierson was reappointed as the zoning board solicitor, Michael J. Groves was reappointed zoning solicitor. T.W. McCosby LLC was approved to provide inspection and construction document reviews as the city’s 3rd party commercial building inspector for 2023. Bob Tiernan from Tucker/Arensberg as the city labor attorney for 2023.
One person killed in Irwin Township crash
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 8 in Irwin Township. Franklin state police said the crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. when a vehicle that was headed south on Route 8 crossed the center line in an area north of Old Route 8 and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on in the northbound lane.
Washington County creates policy to fine owners of blighted properties
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Washington County say they have figured out a way to encourage owners of blighted and abandoned homes to keep up with their properties.Code enforcement officers will soon be ticketing owners like they ticket cars. The quality of life ordinance will essentially speed up the process of enforcement for violators.Homeowners will receive a ticket in the mail ranging from $25 to $100, depending on the violation, and will have three days to fix up the property. If the property is cleaned up in the timeframe, the fine will be waived. Otherwise, the city will take...
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
