File photo, Speedway sign in New Brighton taken by Frank Sparks. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. (Baden, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Beaver County residents took to social media to warn eachother of being sold Diesel in place of Unleaded gasoline at the Speedway location in Baden. Numerous claims were made that the unleaded tanks had been accidently filled with Diesel fuel and sold to unknowing customers for a period of hours between Thursday and Friday. A representative of the store confirmed to Beaver County Radio that Diesel was being pumped through the unleaded lines until the mistake was caught Friday morning. The store shut down the pumps when they realized the issue, and has since corrected the problem. Speedway customer service should be contacted for any claims of those who may have filled their gas engine with diesel.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO